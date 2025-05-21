Pitt Football Lands WPIAL Star, Marshall Decommit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added to their incoming freshman class, even with the season just three months away.
John Wetzel, a Class of 2025 recruit, announced that he committed and signed to Pitt following a visit to the program.
Wetzel played for Greater Latrobe High School in Latrobe, Pa., 45 miles southeast of Acrisure Stadium.
He starred for Greater Latrobe on both sides of the ball. He completed 69-of-119 passes, 58.0%, for 1,190 yards and 14 touchdowns to three interceptions, while rushing for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, plus 53 tackles (23 solo), three interceptions, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on defense as a junior in 2023.
Wetzel had another strong showing as a senior in 2024, with 1,076 rushing yards and 914 passing yards, while making 81 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pick-six.
His play earned him accolades across his high school career, including two-time First Team All-State honoree and a three-time First Team All-Conference honoree.
Wetzel originally committed to Marshall and signed with them, but asked for a release from his National Letter of Intent (NLI) about a month ago, allowing him to join Pitt.
He also held offers from Power Four schools in Boston College, Cincinnati and West Virginia and FBS offers from Akron, Buffalo, Delaware, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Old Dominion and Temple.
Wetzel was a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2025. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 26 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 124 safety, ESPN had him at No. 139 at his position and No. 31 in the state and On3 ranked him at No. 224 at safety and No. 56 in Pennsylvania.
He is the second WPIAL recruit in the Class of 2025 for Pitt, along with three-star offensive lineman Shep Turk from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa.
Wetzel will likely play either linebacker or safety with Pitt, standing at 6-foot, 195 pounds, and also tagging Panthers linebackers coach Ryan Manalac and secondary coach Cory Sanders.
Pitt has two linebacker commitments in the Class of 2025 in three-stars, Emmanuel Taylor from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. and Justin Thompson from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md.
The Panthers also have two safety commitments in the Class of 2025, in four-star Cole Woodson from Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va. and three-star Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla.
