4-Star WR Cancels SEC Trip, Books Pitt Official Visit
A 6-foot-5, 175-pound receiver out of Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central High School announced on Tuesday that he's cancelled a scheduled trip with the Georgia Bulldogs, opting to book a June 5-7 official visit with the Pitt Panthers instead.
Jaydon Dunbar is on the cusp of high-three-star/low-four-star status after narrowing his college options from 30 scholarship options down to 10 finalists back on April 9.
Duke, Kentucky, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, and West Virginia made up the list Dunbar announced last month.
Schools that didn't make the cut were Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, California, Central Florida, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Ole Miss, Southern Mississippi, Troy, and West Georgia.
According to MaxPreps, Dunbar recorded 21 receptions for 390 yards and six touchdowns last season as a junior. Dunbar and the Yellow Jackets fared well in 2024, finishing 11-2 on the season, defeated by Langston Hughes 28-12 in the Georgia 5A playoff bracket on November 29.
The Pitt coaching staff has scheduled a quality group of receivers for its first official visit event next month. Dunbar has officially joined fellow 2026 pass-catchers Blake Hamilton from Texas, Florida-based recruits David Aboya, Gary Hadley Jr. and Larry Miles, and the pair of currently committed receivers from Florida in Demetrice McCray and Dylan Wester.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
