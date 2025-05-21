Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 RB Jamal Rule
The Pitt Panthers became the latest scholarship offer announced by three-star running back Jamal Rule.
The 2026 recruit out of Charlotte Christian School added Pitt alongside additional Power Four options in Arkansas, Boston College, Miami, NC State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin. Group of Five schools Appalachian State, Elon, James Madison, Liberty, and Miami of Ohio round out his offer list.
Currently, the 6-foot, 205-pound rising senior has official visits lined up for May 30 at Wisconsin, June 6 at Virginia Tech, June 13 at Nebraska, and on June 20 at Boston College.
Extending the offer this late in the off-season, it could be difficult for the Panthers to book the No. 748 overall prospect in the nation (per 247Sports Composite rankings) for an official visit, and Rule could very make a decision and a commitment before game day visits are an option in the fall.
However, Pitt working its way into the conversation may not be impossible in this case. There's time left on the clock for the coaching staff to convince the 2026 prospect and First Team All-State running back to at least take a quick trip to Pittsburgh before casting aside the ACC opportunity.
According to MaxPreps, keeping in mind it lists Rule playing in only seven games as a junior, he recorded 1,236 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 134 carries. That's good enough for a per-carry average of a staggering 9.2.
According to the cited statistical source, Rule exceeded 100 rushing yards in every game he competed in last year.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
