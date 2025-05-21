Pitt Baseball Outlasts Louisville, Advances in ACC Tournament
PITTSBURGH — The No. 15 Pitt Panthers faced a great test against number 10 Louisville and would come out with a late 13-11 victory in the First Round of the ACC Baseball Tournament.
Pitt loaded the bases early on in the top of the first inning with one out, as junior infielder Caden Dulin walked, sophomore infielder Ryan Zuckerman singled and junior outfielder AJ Nessler walked.
Sophomore Sebastian Pisacreta walked with the bases loaded, scoring Dulin, and then redshirt junior outfielder Lorenzo Carrier doubled, scoring Zuckerman and Nessler as the Panthers took a 3-0 lead.
Louisville would cut into the lead in the bottom of the first inning, as senior designated hitter Eddie King Jr. hit an RBI-double, making it 3-1.
Pitt senior infielder/outfielder David Pedanou led off the top of the second inning with a walk and then made it to third base after two ground outs. He would eventually score on a passed ball to make it 4-1.
Zuckerman then walked and advanced to second base on a passed ball, then Nessler singled, scoring Zuckerman to make it 5-1.
Panthers senior designated hitter Jayden Melendez hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning, increasing his team's lead to 6-1.
Pitt scored two more runs, one each in the fourth and fifth inning, respectively. Louisville freshman right-handed pitcher walked three Pitt batters and then an error brought home a run in the fourth inning and then Pedanou walked to lead off the fifth inning, stole second base and third base and would score on a passed ball, as Pitt led 8-1.
Louisville started their comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning, as sophomore outfielder Lucas Moore hit an RBI-single and King blasted a three-run home run, cutting the deficit to 8-5.
Cardinals freshman infielder Tague Davis led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double, stole third base and then scored on a groundout, trimming the Panthers' lead to 8-6.
Carrier would come through for the Panthers again in the top of the eighth inning, smashing a three-run home run and putting them up 11-6 and in great position to take the game.
Pitt left-handed pitcher Ethan Firoved threw a scoreless seventh inning, but would allow back-to back singles to Louisville sophomore outfielder Zion Rose and Davis.
Firoved then allowed a single to junior infielder Bayram Hot, scoring Rose from second base and moving Davis to third base, and then walked Cardinals junior catcher/first baseman Matt Klein, loading the bases.
Louisville sophomore Tagger Tyson reached on a fielder's choice, which scored Davis from third base, but Hot was out at third base for the first out, as Louisville trimmed the lead to 11-8.
Firoved hit Moore with a pitch, loading the bases, but struck out junior infielder Jake Munroe for the second out.
He walked King, bringing home Klein and then allowed a double to senior outfielder Garrett Pike, scoring two more runners and tying the game up at 11-11.
Pitt had a chance to get the lead back in the top of the ninth inning and junior catcher/infielder Jackson Cooke made it on base on a hit-by-pitch.
Pedanou struck out, but then first baseman Luke Cantwell crushed a ball into the left field seats, giving the Panthers a 13-11 lead.
Firoved threw a scoreless ninth inning and gave Pitt a crucial victory to keep their season alive.
Pitt will face number seven Duke in the Second Round on May 21 with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m.
