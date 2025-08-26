Injured Pitt WR Could Play vs. Duquesne

Inside The Panthers

Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that an injured wide receiver could play against Duquesne in the season opener.

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (11) eludes Syracuse Orange defenders on a touchdown during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi admitted that when the medical staff was evaluating Censere Lee over the summer, the expectation was that Lee wouldn't be able to return to action until October.

Narduzzi said Monday at his first weekly press conference that Lee - a 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver from Clearwater, Fla. - is still recovering from a season-ending injury in the Clemson game last season, but could play if needed.

“CJ’s still recovering, but CJ could be in the two-deep," Narduzzi said. "I just said leave him off, but CJ could play in this game if we need him to or want him to. But CJ is available, and we’re just gonna be safe and smart with him because he was a starter a year ago in our opinion, and he’s back to maybe 99%. We’re just gonna be sure.”

Narduzzi doesn't want to rush Lee back too quickly, but he's way ahead of schedule - despite not being listed on the initial two-deep depth chart.

Lee was carted off the field with a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter of a loss to Clemson last season and missed the remaining three games on the schedule.

He played in 10 games last season, making his first start of the season against the Tigers. He racked up 19 receptions for 254 yards (13.4 yards per reception) and three touhdowns. His strong performance of the season came against Youngstown State, snagging four receptions for 108 yards and a tochdown.

Lee, along with former teammates Desmond Reid and Poppi Williams (and eventually Cole Gonzales and Jalynn Williams), followed offensive coordinator Kade Bell to Pittsburgh last offseason.

In 11 games as a sophomore in 2023, Lee racked up 46 receptions for 792 yards and eight touchdowns. He turned two strong seasons at the FCS level into an opportunity at the Power Four level.

A season-ending injury set him back, but Lee should figure into the eventual wide receiver rotation this season.

Kenny Johnson, Cataurus "Blue" Hicks and Poppi Williams were listed as the starters on the initial two-deep depth chart, and while that trio should receive a heavy workload, it's a unit that should run deeper than last season. Zion Fowler-El, Deuce Spann and one of the younger wideouts also will have a role in the offense this season.

