Pitt HC Excited for Duquesne Matchup
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers vs. Duquesne Dukes. It's a matchup 86 years in the making.
Surprisingly, the last time the two Pittsburgh schools teed off was in 1939, despite being less than three miles away from one another. The Panthers lead the all-time series 4-2, but Duquesne bested them 21-13 in 1939.
This year's meeting shouldn't be anywhere close to the 1939 game. Pitt has the better team on paper; all the Panthers have to do is prove it.
"I just think it's great to play another team from Pittsburgh," Pat Narduzzi said on Aug. 25. "Fans aside, I think it's an opportunity for another Pittsburgh school. I've got a ton of respect for Jerry Schmitt. It's good for them, good for us."
A lot has changed in college football over 86 years. Duquesne, an FCS school, almost stands no chance against an FBS school, like Pitt. They are two different leagues of college football, talent-wise, but it can be easy to overlook an opponent of that level in Week 1.
Narduzzi is making sure that doesn't happen with his players.
"(Duquesne) will play their best game," Narduzzi said. "They will be cranked up. They get to go play in that stadium, whether they played there in high school in the championship or they're getting their chance. This is their championship game. This is their opportunity to come out and show who they are. No doubt, prove some people wrong."
The Dukes ended the 2024 season with an impressive 8-3 record and went 5-1 in their conference, the NEC, and will look to continue that success this season. Duquesne returns its leading receiver, Joey Isabella — the brother of NFL wide receiver Andy Isabella — an experienced offensive line and has brought in a new quarterback in Tyler Riddell on the offense.
Narduzzi said he expects Riddell to start on Saturday and complemented his arm talent by calling him a gun slinger. Riddell is one of the oldest and most experienced players in college football, now in his seventh season of college football.
He spent five seasons at East Tennessee State, where he broke multiple school records and led his team to an 11-1 record, including beating Vanderbilt. Riddell then transferred and played at Gardner-Webb in 2024 before transferring for a third time to Duquesne.
But Narduzzi says the key to stopping the Dukes' offense is slowing down the experienced offensive line.
"I think it all starts up front with their offensive line," Narduzzi said. "Across the board tackle to tackle, they have five seniors up front. Pretty salty up front, as well. They're an older team."
Although it has been almost a century since the two schools last played, there is some familiarity between the two programs.
Narduzzi and Duquesne head coach Jerry Schmitt have a close relationship. Narduzzi called Schmitt "a class act" and said he has invited Schmitt to camps at Pitt, including this summer.
"I'm excited about this football game," Narduzzi said. "Jerry Schmitt, heck of a football coach. Obviously going on his 21st year. I think I've been here a long time, 21 seasons anywhere in the country is unbelievable."
Duquesne's defensive coordinator, Mickey Jacobs, worked on Pitt's coaching staff for four seasons and spent two of those seasons as a defensive grad assistant. Narduzzi says he expects the Dukes to come out with a similar style defense to his team's.
"Obviously, they're going to play their three deep, two under, which is a trademark of what we do," Narduzzi said. "Play a lot of quarters. They trust their guys to play coverage like we do. I'm sure they'll play some man. We expect a lot of cover three, as well, which they haven't done a ton of. We're practicing that, as well."
"Mickey is a good football coach," Narduzzi added. "Does a good job. A Pittsburgh guy that will be glad to come back to Acrisure Stadium."
Because of similar defense schemes, Narduzzi said that the Panthers' offense has had a great look all camp, but with it being Week 1, there isn't any telling of what the Duquesne defense will actually look like come Saturday. That's why football games are played on the field and not on paper.
"I think that's the beautiful thing about openers, we don't know what they're going to do, they don't know what we're going to do," Narduzzi said. "I think Coach (Randy) Bates and (Kade) Bell do a great job game planning. So we'll see a little difference there. We'll find out when the dust settles on Saturday afternoon."
