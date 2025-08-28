Two Pitt Rookies Make NFL Rosters
Konata Mumpfield and Donovan McMillon are the only two rookies from Pitt to land spots on NFL 53-man rosters.
Mumpfield was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round and was impressive throughout training camp and preseason. According to coverage from Rams Wire, head coach Sean McVay had high praise for the rookie, calling him “mature beyond his years” and even comparing his demeanor and football IQ to the Rams’ 2024 defensive rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
Mumpfield’s versatility to play either inside or outside receiver did not go unnoticed. He has ability to contribute beyond just special teams. The Rams have a recent track record of snagging late-round offensive talent, with Puka Nacua in the fifth round of 2023 and Jordan Whittington in the sixth round of 2024, both are key contributors offensively.
Nacua was the 177th pick and racked up 1,486 receiving yards his rookie season. Whittington was the 213th pick and appeared in 10 games totaling 293 receiving yards.
McMillon went undrafted and signed with Browns as a priority undrafted free agent. Despite entering camp with little margin for error, McMillon stood out with seven tackles and two passes defended during the preseason, one of them coming on big 4th down stop against the Carolina Panthers. He carved out a role in one of the thinnest position groups on the roster.
The Browns kept six undrafted players overall, and McMillon is among 10 defensive backs to make the final cut. He begins the year behind veterans Grant Delpit and Rayshawn Jenkins but he will be able to make an immediate impact on special teams.
At Pitt, McMillon was a second-team All-ACC selection last fall, recording 105 tackles making him the first Panther with consecutive 100+ tackles seasons since Scott McKillop in 2008. He also starred locally at Peters Township High School, where he played both wide receiver and defensive back, helping lead the Indians to consecutive WPIAL Class 5A title games while also excelling as a wrestler. He spent 2 years at Florida University before transferring back home to Pitt.
Simply making a roster is obviously a major accomplishment but now, they’ll look to prove they belong on Sundays. Mumpfield and the Rams open their season against the Texans next Sunday, while McMillon and the Browns kick things off that same day against the Bengals.
Branson Taylor who was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 6th round was recently waived and signed to their practice squad. He was the earliest drafted player from Pitt in this year's draft class.
Gavin Bartholomew will miss an extended period of time as the Minnesota Vikings have placed him on the IR.
