Qatar vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
The 2026 World Cup has begun with back-to-back days with just two matches, but the real action begins today with four matches set to take place.
The first match is a showdown between Switzerland and Qatar. Qatar served as the host of the 2022 World Cup, but this time they made it to the tournament based on their own merit. With that being said, they're a distant fourth in the projected standings for Group B, and they'll begin their campaign with the toughest of their three Group Stage matches.
Switzerland enters the tournament as the favorites to win the group, so they need to make sure to take care of business on Saturday afternoon.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.
Qatar vs. Switzerland Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Qatar +1100
- Switzerland -480
- Draw +525
Total
- OVER 2.5 (-148)
- UNDER 2.5 (+115)
Qatar vs. Switzerland How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1, Tele, Peacock
- Qatar record: 0-0-0
- Switzerland record: 0-0-0
Qatar vs. Switzerland World Cup History
These two teams have faced each other just once. The match was an international friendly in November of 2018. Qatar won by a score of 1-0.
Qatar World Cup History
This is Qatar's second World Cup appearance. Their first appearance was in 2022 when they served as the host. They finished last amongst 32 teams with an 0-0-3 record and a -6 goal differential.
Switzerland World Cup History
This is Switzerland's 13th World Cup appearance. Their best ever finish was a quarter-finals appearance in 1934, 1938, and 1954 when they served as hosts. They have made it to the Round of 16 in three straight iterations of the tournament.
Qatar vs. Switzerland Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goalscorer Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on Breel-Donald Embolo of Switzerland to find the back of the net:
Breel-Donald Embolo is the odds-on favorite to score in this match, but for good reason. He is Switzerland's best forward, playing for Ligue 1 club Rennes. He scored nine goals in 21 appearances for Rennes this past season, and he has scored 24 times for Switzerland in 86 appearances, including scoring twice in three appearances in 2026. Given Switzerland is likely to score at least a couple of times against a bad Qatar squad, I'd be surprised if Embolo doesn't find the back of the net.
Qatar vs. Switzerland Prediction and Pick
With Switzerland being such a big favorite, I wrote about how I'm betting on the Swiss at plus-money in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:
It's always tough to figure out how to bet on a lopsided match, but one of my favorite ways to do so is by taking the better team to win both halves. Credit to Qatar for qualifying for this year's World Cup, but this is still a team that's 2-4-7 in its last 13 matches dating back to June of last year. Not only that, but the level of competition they've had to face doesn't exactly jump off the page.
Switzerland is an experienced team, and while the Swiss generally rely on strong defensive play, I don't expect them to park the bus after they take the lead. You never know how much goal differential will matter at this stage of the tournament, so beating up on the worst team in the group could be important.
Pick: Switzerland to Win Both Halves (+130)
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ‘SICZRDYW’ to Bet $1 and get a 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets. Sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook. Up to $25 max bet per boost.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets