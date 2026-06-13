Qatar vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The 2026 World Cup has begun with back-to-back days with just two matches, but the real action begins today with four matches set to take place.

The first match is a showdown between Switzerland and Qatar. Qatar served as the host of the 2022 World Cup, but this time they made it to the tournament based on their own merit. With that being said, they're a distant fourth in the projected standings for Group B, and they'll begin their campaign with the toughest of their three Group Stage matches.

Switzerland enters the tournament as the favorites to win the group, so they need to make sure to take care of business on Saturday afternoon.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.

Qatar vs. Switzerland Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Moneyline

Qatar +1100

Switzerland -480

Draw +525

Total

OVER 2.5 (-148)

UNDER 2.5 (+115)

Qatar vs. Switzerland How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1, Tele, Peacock

Qatar record: 0-0-0

Switzerland record: 0-0-0

Qatar vs. Switzerland World Cup History

These two teams have faced each other just once. The match was an international friendly in November of 2018. Qatar won by a score of 1-0.

Qatar World Cup History

This is Qatar's second World Cup appearance. Their first appearance was in 2022 when they served as the host. They finished last amongst 32 teams with an 0-0-3 record and a -6 goal differential.

Switzerland World Cup History

This is Switzerland's 13th World Cup appearance. Their best ever finish was a quarter-finals appearance in 1934, 1938, and 1954 when they served as hosts. They have made it to the Round of 16 in three straight iterations of the tournament.

Qatar vs. Switzerland Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goalscorer Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on Breel-Donald Embolo of Switzerland to find the back of the net:

Breel-Donald Embolo is the odds-on favorite to score in this match, but for good reason. He is Switzerland's best forward, playing for Ligue 1 club Rennes. He scored nine goals in 21 appearances for Rennes this past season, and he has scored 24 times for Switzerland in 86 appearances, including scoring twice in three appearances in 2026. Given Switzerland is likely to score at least a couple of times against a bad Qatar squad, I'd be surprised if Embolo doesn't find the back of the net.

Qatar vs. Switzerland Prediction and Pick

With Switzerland being such a big favorite, I wrote about how I'm betting on the Swiss at plus-money in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

It's always tough to figure out how to bet on a lopsided match, but one of my favorite ways to do so is by taking the better team to win both halves. Credit to Qatar for qualifying for this year's World Cup, but this is still a team that's 2-4-7 in its last 13 matches dating back to June of last year. Not only that, but the level of competition they've had to face doesn't exactly jump off the page.

Switzerland is an experienced team, and while the Swiss generally rely on strong defensive play, I don't expect them to park the bus after they take the lead. You never know how much goal differential will matter at this stage of the tournament, so beating up on the worst team in the group could be important.

Pick: Switzerland to Win Both Halves (+130)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!