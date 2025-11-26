Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reenters CFP Rankings After Georgia Tech Win

The Pitt Panthers are back in the College Football Playoff Top 25 after an upset road win.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers cheerleader waves a flag after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers cheerleader waves a flag after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have rejoined the College Football Playoff rankings after a one week hiatus and are now the No. 22 team in the country.

This is the third week this season that Pitt has been ranked among the top 25 teams in the country. The Panthers appeared in the committee's first rankings at No. 24 in Week 10 and climbed two spots to No. 22 in Week 11 after their bye week.

Pitt then fell out of the rankings after a 37-15 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame, but has reappeared after a 42-28 road win over No. 16 Georgia Tech.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Abe Ibrahim (52) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pitt looked like one of the best teams in the ACC after jumping to a very quick 28-0 start against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. The Panthers forced Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King to play his worst game of the season, and big plays from Ja'Kyrian Turner and Braylan Lovelace sealed the game late.

And unlike the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, the Panthers were actually ranked higher than the Yellow Jackets after the win.

There are five ACC teams in this week's rankings, and Pitt is ranked the fourth-highest. Georgia Tech is No. 23, SMU is No. 21, Virginia is No. 18 and Miami is No. 12.

Pitt's Path to the CFP

There is a possibility that Pitt makes the College Football Playoff, despite the low ranking.

The Panthers have a huge home game against No. 12 Miami to close the regular season. A win over the Hurricanes and a loss from either Virginia or SMU gives Pitt to best chance to make the bracket.

From there, Pitt will need to win the ACC Championship to clinch a spot in the Playoff. A loss at any point would eliminate the Panthers from contention in either the conference championship or the College Football Playoff.

This isn't a far-fetched idea either. Pitt was projected to make the Playoff in the week leading up to the Notre Dame game. In those predictions, the Panthers won the ACC and claimed the No. 11 seed in the CFP.

However, it will be a challenge for Pitt to upset the Hurricanes, then see either 3-8 Virginia Tech to upset Virginia, or 6-5 Cal to beat SMU after firing their head coach, Justin Wilcox, this week.

