Pitt Reenters CFP Rankings After Georgia Tech Win
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have rejoined the College Football Playoff rankings after a one week hiatus and are now the No. 22 team in the country.
This is the third week this season that Pitt has been ranked among the top 25 teams in the country. The Panthers appeared in the committee's first rankings at No. 24 in Week 10 and climbed two spots to No. 22 in Week 11 after their bye week.
Pitt then fell out of the rankings after a 37-15 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame, but has reappeared after a 42-28 road win over No. 16 Georgia Tech.
Pitt looked like one of the best teams in the ACC after jumping to a very quick 28-0 start against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. The Panthers forced Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King to play his worst game of the season, and big plays from Ja'Kyrian Turner and Braylan Lovelace sealed the game late.
And unlike the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, the Panthers were actually ranked higher than the Yellow Jackets after the win.
There are five ACC teams in this week's rankings, and Pitt is ranked the fourth-highest. Georgia Tech is No. 23, SMU is No. 21, Virginia is No. 18 and Miami is No. 12.
Pitt's Path to the CFP
There is a possibility that Pitt makes the College Football Playoff, despite the low ranking.
The Panthers have a huge home game against No. 12 Miami to close the regular season. A win over the Hurricanes and a loss from either Virginia or SMU gives Pitt to best chance to make the bracket.
From there, Pitt will need to win the ACC Championship to clinch a spot in the Playoff. A loss at any point would eliminate the Panthers from contention in either the conference championship or the College Football Playoff.
This isn't a far-fetched idea either. Pitt was projected to make the Playoff in the week leading up to the Notre Dame game. In those predictions, the Panthers won the ACC and claimed the No. 11 seed in the CFP.
However, it will be a challenge for Pitt to upset the Hurricanes, then see either 3-8 Virginia Tech to upset Virginia, or 6-5 Cal to beat SMU after firing their head coach, Justin Wilcox, this week.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Earns National Honor After Georgia Tech Win
- Pitt Gets Closer to Adding Another Hall of Famer
- Pitt RB Named Best Freshman of the Week
- Pitt Bowl Projections Ahead of Regular Season Finale
- Two Pitt Players Earn Conference Honors After Upset Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt