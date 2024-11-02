Pitt Men's Soccer Wins ACC Regular Season Title
PITTSBURGH -- No. 3 Pitt men's soccer had a fantastic showing in conference play in 2024, as they won the ACC Regular Season Title for the first time in program history.
Pitt lost their final regular season match to Syracuse, but managed to clinch the ACC Regular Season Title, as No. 2 Clemson drew with Virginia Tech, 2-2. Pitt either needed to win or draw with Syracuse to clinch it, or have Clemson draw or lose, with the latter occuring.
This will also give the Panthers the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament, which gives them a first round-bye. This is their second No. 1 seed in an ACC Tournament since the 2020 season, where they lost in the final to Clemson.
The additions of SMU from the American Athletic Conference and both Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12, gave the ACC 15 men's soccer teams and changed the structure of the conference tournament.
Instead of four teams earning a bye in the first round, now only the No. 1 team gets it. This gives Pitt a big bonus over their opponents, as they'll have some rest.
Pitt finished 6-2 in conference play, with their only losses to Cal at home on Oct. 11 and Syracuse. That Cal lost came at a time that sickness spread rapidly through the Pitt squad.
They had three ranked wins in the ACC, all coming on the road. This includes a 3-1 victory, over No. 22 SMU on Sept. 7 on the road in their ACC opener, 2-0 over No. 17 Virginia Tech on Sept. 28 and 2-1 vs. No. 7 North Carolina on Oct. 19, featuring two goals from graduate student midfielder Arnau Vilamitjana, including the winner in the 88th minute.
Pitt had home wins of 3-2 vs. Louisville on Sept. 13, 2-0 over Boston College on Sept. 20 and 4-1 over Virginia on Oct. 25.
The Panthers finished the regular season 12-4 overall, which is a big improvement over their 6-5-4 (W-L-D) finish in the 2023 regular season.
They also held the No. 1 ranking for three weeks, the first time doing so since 2020.
The ACC will release the tournament bracket, where Pitt will find out who they'll play in the winner of the No. 8-No. 9 seed on Nov. 10 at home.
