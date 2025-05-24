Pitt Football Lands WPIAL OL Walk-On Commitment
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have landed another player with local ties.
Joshua Nindl, a Class of 2025 recruit, announced that he has committed to Pitt as a preferred walk-on for next season.
Nindl played for nearby Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa. and had success with the program, winning two WPIAL 5A Championships, 34-3 over Upper St. Clair in 2022 and 20-9 over Peters Township in 2024.
He also won the PIAA 5A Championship as a sophomore in 2022, beating Phiadelphia Powerhouse Imhotep Charter, 28-14 in the final. He made it to the PIAA 5A Semifinals as a senior in 2024, before losing to Harrisburg powerhouse, Bishop McDevitt High School, 28-14.
Nindl stands 6-foot-3, 290 pounds and led Pine-Richalnd on both the offensive line at guard and also at defensive tackle these past three seasons.
Nindl had offers from Division III programs Hampden-Sydney College and Saint Francis (Pa.), Division II offers from Clarion, Edinboro and Slippery Rock, plus a Division I offer from FCS program Sacred Heart.
He is one of three WPIAL recruits in the Class of 2025, joining three-stars in fellow offensive lineman Shep Turk from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa. and safety/linebacker John Wetzel from Greater Latrobe High School in Latrobe, Pa., both of whom are on scholarship.
Nindl and Turk join three other scholarship offensive lineman in the Class of 2025 for Pitt. This includes Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., Jordan Fields from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, plus Akram Elnagmi from the NFL Academy in the United Kingdom.
He is one of three position players who are preferred walk-ons for the Panthers in the Class of 2025. This includes quarterback Beau Jackson from West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Mich. and defensive lineman Charlie Donehue from Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio,
Nindl extends the Pine-Richland to Pitt pipeline, along with players like linebacker Nico Elms, punter Matt Yoklic, quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Phil Jurkovec and tight end Grant Carrigan.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Misses Out on 4-Star Target
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Calls Browns HC for Kenny Pickett
- Another Recruit Books Pitt Football Official Visit
- Pitt Volleyball Facing Top SEC Team
- US Olympic Flag Team Could Include Pitt Panthers Star
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt