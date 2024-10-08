No. 1 Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats No. 6 Denver
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Panthers men's soccer controlled their match against No. 6 Denver and came out with the 2-0 win at Ambrose Urbanic Field.
The Panthers (10-1 overall) have won their past seven matches, which started back on Sept. 7, tying their longest winning streak since they won their first seven matches in the 2020-21 season. They also improve to 3-0-1 against the Pioneers (7-1-4), winning last season at home 3-1.
This also marks the best start for Pitt men's soccer since they won 11 of their first 12 matches in the 2000 season. It is also the highest ranked win in the regular season, since they defeated their rival in the No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Aug. 29, 2022.
Pitt had the first chance of the match, as senior midfielder Guilherme Feitosa took a shot with his weaker left foot from outside the box, that went over the net in the sixth minute.
Both teams struggled to create chances, with Denver only having one shot in the first half.
Pitt broke through in the 39th minute, as freshman forward Lasse Dahl took the ball on the right wing, came inside the box and laid off a pass for senior midfielder Michael Sullivan, who took it first time and got it through the Denver defense and past the goalkeeper for the opening score.
That goal was the first of the season for Sullivan, which tied his mark for last season of just one goal as well, which came in the NCAA Tournament First Round loss at home to James Madison. That assist was also the fifth of the season for Dahl, tying him for the team lead with Feitosa.
The Panthers doubled their lead in the 51st minute, as senior forward Casper Grening cut inside, took advantage of space and released a powerful, curling shot into the top right corner of the net.
That goal was the fourth for Grening this season, after scoring just one last year for Kentucky, and his third straight match with a goal.
The Panthers held strong defensively the rest of the match, not allowing the Pioneers to get many chances and got another important win this season in front of a big crowd at home.
Pitt will return to ACC play this weekend, as they host newcomer Cal for their first ever matchup on Oct 11 at 7:00 p.m.
