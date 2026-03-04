Pitt Has Secret Weapon on Defense Heading Into Next Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers faced depth uncertainty when Sean FitzSimmons, Zach Crothers, Joey Zelinsky, Blaine Spires and Jaeden Moore sporadically appeared on the injury report throughout the 2025 season.

There was even a time when Pitt had four defensive linemen from the two-deep on the injury report, as was the case against Syracuse in October. Yet, the front still performed at a high level, forcing six tackles for loss, two sacks and helped hold the Orange to 76 rushing yards at 2.53 yards per carry.

For that, Pitt can thank its secret weapon — Isaiah "Ghost" Neal.

Neal was the glue that kept Pitt's defensive front together, but was seldom discussed in the shadow of star players like Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis.

Recruited as a defensive tackle, Neal moved to end to aid the Panthers' collapse in depth. He consistently played the most snaps of any player on the defensive front while posting career-highs across the board.

"That's Ghost right there. He's one of the most versatile guys we've got on defense," said redshirt senior defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons.

The Best Ability is Availability

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) reacts after a sack with defensive lineman Isaiah Neal (2) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Without Neal, Pitt's defense could have been in dire straits. While Zelinsky, Crothers, Spires and Moore dealt with injuries, Jimmy Scott, Nate Temple and Maverick Gracio were all that remained on the two-deep before breaking into the freshmen and walk-ons.

Scott was the starter opposite of Neal, while Temple and Gracio were primarily reserves. This resulted in Neal playing a career-high 557 snaps, the most among Pitt defensive linemen and the sixth-most on the defense.

"He is so trustworthy. He is so smart. He does everything the right way," Pat Narduzzi said. "He makes a lot of plays out there. He's probably our most productive end, just looking at it like when you go 'Wow, that's a great play.'"

It's one thing to simply fill in wherever needed, and it's another to be productive. Neal accomplished the latter with career-highs of 36 tackles, seven for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup and 22 total pressures.

"He's consistent," Narduzzi said. "I know what I'm going to get when I put him on the field."

Neal Focusing on One Position

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Isaiah Neal (97) pressures Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pitt heads into the 2026 season with eight defensive tackles rostered, including two transfers — Eliyt Nairne from Tulane and Jeremiah Warren from Illinois. Neal's talents likely won't be needed on the interior again, barring injuries or unsuspected roster changes.

This means that Neal can focus solely on playing on the edge, which should be a better fit at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds.

"We're going to get his one-on-one pass rushing better," said Narduzzi. "That's a major focus for him this offseason, so he can be elite off that edge and get some formulated pressure at the end spot."

Even if the circumstances dictate a need for Neil, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play at each position in the front seven.

"If you really wanted to put him at linebacker, he could probably play that just as good, too," FitzSimmons said. "...Anywhere he fits, you know he'll play."

