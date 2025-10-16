Key Depth Piece Impacting Pitt Defensive Line
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' defensive ends took another injury blow when it was announced earlier this week that Zach Crothers will miss the rest of the season. But it isn't just Crothers.
Blaine Spires has missed the last two games with an injury, Joey Zelinsky missed last week's game against Florida State and Oregon transfer Jaeden Moore has yet to play this season.
The only remaining defensive ends on the roster are Jimmy Scott, Nate Temple, Maverick Gracio and defensive tackle Isaiah Neal, who recently moved to end to aid depth concerns.
Defensive line coach Tim Daoust said that the goal each week is to play the four best guys on the field. That includes subbing the starters when they get fatigued, so the edge defenders are always fresh.
Well, that's obviously much tougher to do with only four active defensive ends. Everybody has to be at their best and ready to play.
"We never want to see somebody get banged up," Daoust said. "Somebody goes down, the next guy is ready to go."
Football teams always preach about having a next man up mentality. The difference with Pitt is that it has been forced to play that way at defensive end. And Neal has exemplified that.
Daoust said that the defense practices "big picture concepts," so if there is ever a predicament, like one the Panthers find themselves in now, another player can switch positions with ease. Neal has been the prototype for this situation and has been practicing at defensive end since the spring, Daoust said.
"He's an intelligent kid," he said. "He understands concepts. He was getting it sprinkled in there. It wasn't just all of a sudden that he moved out [to end]. That was not brand new to him."
Neal had the most snaps at defensive ends in the win over Florida State, according to Pro Football Focus, and had the most tackles on the defensive line.
"[Neal] has really stepped up a bunch, and the depth is not very good," Pat Narduzzi said. "And that's probably an even more impressive, to win on the road with four defensive ends. We traveled on the road with four guys who could jump into the game. So, the depth wasn't good, but the guys hung in there. [Neal] has done an unbelievable job."
The first ACC availability report for Pitt's upcoming game against Syracuse will be released at 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Until then, the statuses of Zelinsky, Spires and Moore are unknown.
But no matter who is available, the mindset in the room remains unchanged.
"They're not looking around for pity," Daoust said. "Let's go out there and play Pitt defense."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Forward Undergoes Surgery After Injury
- Pitt Basketball Lands Top 50 2026 Commit
- Ben Roethlisberger Weighs in on Pitt Stadium Debate
- Pitt Star LB Named to Prestigious Award Watch List
- Pitt Standing Out for WPIAL 4-Star, Penn State Decommit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt