Pitt Volleyball's Dan Fisher Named National Coach of the Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Pitt Panthers volleyball head coach Dan Fisher earned the highest honor, as the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) named him the National Coach of the Year.
Fisher is the first Pitt head coach to win AVCA National Coach of the Year. His assistant, Kellen Petrone, won AVCA National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023.
He also won ACC Coach of the Year, marking the third time he's received the award, previously doing so in 2017 and 2018.
Pitt has a 33-1 record this season, the most wins in program history, and the least losses of any program in Division I. They also finished 19-1 in the ACC, which gave them their sixth conference title and third consecutive ACC Title.
The Panthers also earned the No. 1 ranking in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the first time in program history, and held that ranking for the final 13 weeks of the regular season. They also earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time as well.
Pitt had 11 ranked wins on the year, which included two wins against rival Louisville, their first on the road since 2019, a sweep of Penn State in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,800 fans at the Petersen Events Center and a sweep of Stanford, the first win against the historic program.
The Panthers had four AVCA All-Americans, including three First Team honorees in sophomores, right side Olivia Babcock and outside Torrey Stafford, plus senior setter Rachel Fairbanks and redshirt junior middle blocker Bre Kelley earning Second Team honors.
Babcock won ACC Player of the Year and is also a finalist for AVCA National Player of the Year.
Fisher also broke the record for most wins for a Pitt volleyball head coach with the sweep of Marquette at home on Sept. 22, with Shelton Collier (1980-88) previously holding it at 295. He also earned his 300th win in the four-set road win vs. Boston College on Oct. 4.
He led Pitt to their ninth straight NCAA Tournament Appearance and currently holds a record of 320-68 (.825) since taking over in 2013.
Fisher also has Pitt in their fourth straight Final Four appearance. They swept both Morehead State and No. 8 Oklahoma in the first two rounds, outlasted No. 4 Oregon in five sets in the Sweet 16 and then swept No. 3 Kentucky in the Elite Eight,
He will look to lead Pitt to a first ever National Championship this season, as they take on rival Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center in the Final Four at 6:30 p.m.
