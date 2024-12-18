Pitt Volleyball Prepared for Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Pitt Panthers volleyball is back in the Final Four after another great season in 2024, a place they've had familiarity with over the past few seasons.
Pitt has made the past four Final Fours dating back to 2021, the longest streak of any team in Division I. They have done this three times as a top four seed, hosting through to the Final Four, and once as a two seed, having to go to Wisconsin, upsetting the reigning National Champions in five sets in 2022.
Despite this success, the Pitt is still looking to make their first National Championship Match and lift their first National Title trophy.
The Panthers have four players that will play in their fourth Final Four, which includes sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez, outside hitter/serving specialist Cat Flood and seniors in setter Rachel Fairbanks and libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika.
Fairbanks, who is coming off her second straight season as an AVCA First Team All-American, has excelled in 2024, with a career-high 10.56 assist per set and leading Pitt to a .332 hitting percentage, best in the nation.
She has matured over these past four seasons, learned what it takes to win at this level and is ready for the challenge that lays ahead, along with her teammates.
"Yeah, well, as a player, I think I've gotten better," Fairbanks said. "I think I've just -- my toolkit has gotten better, and along with that just every single year it adds a year of experience under my belt.
"I think me, along with the older players on the team, are used to high-pressure situations like this. Pressure is a privilege. So we love being in situations like this, and we're more prepared. We're ready."
Pitt also has two fantastic sophomore talents in right side Olivia Babcock and outside hitter Torrey Stafford.
Babcock won ACC Player of the Year and is a finalist for AVCA National Player of the Year, while both players earned First Team All-American honors.
The two helped Pitt make the Final Four last season, starting as freshman, but suffered a sweep to Nebraska, ending their season
Both players learned a great deal from their Final Four appearance last season and that they're not distracted and are focused on their ultimate goal.
"I feel like the difference between last year and this year, last year everyone tries to prepare you for it, but when you actually get there, you're still overwhelmed," Babcock said. "It's all still new to you. So you're kind of distracted by the outside noise.
"But this year we've worked on channeling it in, staying in our three-foot world. I feel like that's helped us have success. At this point we're no longer new to this. So we know how the outside noise is going to go so it's going to make it easier to focus on our team and our goal."
"Yeah, we're not new to this; we're true to this," Stafford added. "I would say we just have the experience from last year so we know what to expect. And I think Liv said it best, we stay focused to our three-foot world and it's just us on the court and playing for each other."
Pitt is 33-1 on the season, finishing 19-1 in conference play, earning their sixth ACC Title and third consecutive. They spent the final 12 weeks of the regular season ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll and had 11 ranked wins on the season.
This allowed the Panthers to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, allowing them to host through to the Final Four.
Pitt would sweep both Morehead State and No. 8 Oklahoma in the first two rounds, but would have to go five sets with No. 4 Oregon, holding off on the upset attempt to make the Elite Eight. Pitt used a great comeback in the second set vs. No. 3 Kentucky, as they would sweep them to make another Final Four trip.
Panthers head coach Dan Fisher, like Fairbanks, is also back at his fourth Final Four and know what it's like at this stage of the season.
Fisher has a lot going on currently, as he deals with preparing for these important matches, the transfer portal opening and his players taking their finals, but he's mentally ready for what lies ahead.
"I think my main mindset, which isn't really abnormal, but is just what we preach to the players so myself and my coaches are peaking at game time, that we're saving our best energy for then," Fisher said.
This time, the Panthers will face a familiar foe in the Louisville Cardinals, their biggest rival. They will also face them on their home court, the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., making for a tough environment.
Pitt will battle Louisville for the ninth time over the past three seasons, including each NCAA Tournament. Louisville won five of the first six matchups, including the 2022 Final Four in five sets, but Pitt has come out on top more often than not these past two seasons.
The Panthers are 4-1 with the start of the 2023 season, including four straight victories. They reverse swept the Cardinals at home in the regular season, helping them earn a top four seed, and then reverse swept them again in the Elite Eight to make their third straight Final Four.
Pitt outlasted Louisville in five sets at home on Oct. 25, but then got their most important victory of the season, as they defeated their rival in four sets on the road at the KFC Yum! Center, which helped them win the ACC Title outright and earn that top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Fairbanks has great respect for the Cardinals and that when they both play, their performances improve in a season because of the level of competition.
"Well, let's just start by saying we're very fortunate to play them so many times throughout the year," Fairbanks said. "We have immense respect for them, for the coaching staff, all the players, and I just think we make them better, they make us better. The opportunity of playing them multiple times in one season is good preparation for big moments like this."
Stafford herself is excited for the opportunity to play their biggest rival in a facility they have had recent success in.
"I would also say it's nice that we're here and we played against them three weeks ago in this arena and we have the opportunity to play them again on this big stage. But we've been here before. It's our second home," Stafford said.
Fisher also has great respect for Louisville and their head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, who has helped the rivalry increase in importance with the growth of her program.
He sees these two teams as strong and willing to give it all in each and every battle, which is never over when many think it is.
"Yeah, I think the two things that jump out is both teams like to just take big rips. I don't think other team tips a ton," Fisher said. "Then probably just the toughness. I think there's been multiple games over the years where maybe one team thought it was over and it wasn't."
Pitt volleyball and Louisville will face off on Dec. 19 with first serve at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Stars Make All-American Teams
- Pitt Football Hosting Western Carolina Transfer WR
- Pitt Starting OL Duo Returning in 2025
- Pitt DT Earns Freshman All-American Honors
- Pitt Star Earns More All-American Recognition
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt