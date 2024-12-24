Pitt Volleyball Lands Illinois Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added another volleyball transfer for the 2025 roster, who will compete for a starting position next season.
Brooke Mosher, who played setter for Illinois, announced on Instagram that she committed to Pitt for the 2025 season.
Mosher played for Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Wis., where she holds the record for kills and aces and ranks second in assists.
She also was a three-time captain, team MVP, Capital South Conference First-Team All-Conference honoree and Wisconsin State Journal All-Area First-Team honoree. She was also a two-time Capital South Conference Player of the Year and MaxPreps All-American and a Second Team Under Armour All-American in 2020.
Mosher didn't play for Illinois. in 2021, choosing to redshirt and earned another year of eligibility.
She then played in all 30 matches and started 17 for the Fighting Illini' in 2022 as an outside hitter. She ranked third on the team with 2.09 kills, 2.60 points and 1.94 digs per set, plus 30 service aces.
Mosher earned All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors for her play. She also posted a career-high 21 kills twice, in five set losses to No. 8 Wisconsin on Oct. 2 and No. 9 Wisconsin on Nov. 6.
She would move to setter, starting with her redshirt sophomore season in 2023. She led Illinois with 1,060 assists, 9.22 per set, and 38 aces, 0.33 per set, while ranking second with 295 digs, 2.57 per set.
Mosher played in 114 sets this past season, leading the Fighting Illini' with 982 assists, 8.61 per set, and ranking second with 43 aces, 0.38 per set.
She will have one more year of eligibility and will compete for the starting setter spot. Two-time AVCA First Team All-American Rachel Fairbanks graduated and Pitt needs a new starting setter.
Mosher will battle with rising redshirt sophomore Haiti Tautua'a and rising redshirt freshman Kiana Dinn for that spot. Tautua'a missed the entire season with injury and Dinn played in one set in the second match vs. Long Beach State in Eugene, Ore. and didn't dress the rest of the season.
She is the second transfer for Pitt volleyball this offseason, with rising redshirt senior libero Emery Dupes announcing that she transferred from Florida State on Dec. 22.
Pitt Volleyball 2025 Roster Outlook + Eligibility
Redshirt Senior (One Year)
Libero Emery Dupes
Middle blocker Bre Kelley
Setter Brooke Mosher
Senior (One Year)
Libero/defensive specialist Dillyn Griffin
Junior (Two Years)
Outside hitter Torrey Stafford
Outside hitter Blaire Bayless
Right side hitter Olivia Babcock
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years)
Setter Haiti Tautua’a
Sophomore (Three Years)
Middle blocker Ryla Jones
Middle blocker Bianca Garibaldi
Middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer
Redshirt Freshman (Four Years)
Setter/right side hitter Kiana Dinn
Freshman (Four Years)
Middle Blocker Abbey Emch
Outside Hitter Samara Coleman
