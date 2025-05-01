Pitt Volleyball Signs French International OH
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers went overseas for their newest addition to the volleyball program.
Pitt volleyball announced that they signed French international outside hitter Marina Pezelj, who will join the team for the 2025 season.
Pezelj hails from Cannes, France and spent last season with RC Cannes. She has also played with AS Monaco, IFVB 2, France Avenir, plus competed with France at the CEV Volleyball European Championship from 2021-2024.
She also earned an invitation to compete with the France National Team and if she continues progressing, she'll find herself at the highest level of international volleyball soon enough.
Pezelj's addition makes it three outside hitters for Pitt this season, along with junior Blaire Bayless and redshirt sophomore Sophia Gregoire, who transferred in this winter from Oregon.
Pitt has again addressed an position group that lacked depth, as Valeria Vazquez Gomez graduated, First Team All-American Torrey Stafford transferred to Texas and Class of 2025 signeeSamara Coleman departed and signed with TCU.
They will also bring in Illinois transfer in redshirt senior Brooke Mosher, who mostly plays setter, but does have experience at outside hitter as well.
Pitt Class of 2026 recruit Izzy Masten reclassified to the Class of 2025, and while she plays libero/defensive specialist at the club level, she played outside hitter for her high school team, Tri-West Hendricks in Lizton, Ind.
Pezelj and Masten join middle blocker Abbey Emch from Crestview High School in New Waterford, Ohio
Pitt returns AVCA National Player of the Year in junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock, Second Team All-American in redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelley and All-ACC Freshman Team honoree in sophomore middle blocker Ryla Jones.
They also get back redshirt sophomore setter Haiti Tautua'a and redshirt freshman right side hitter/setter Kiana Dinn from injury, plus return sophomore middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan and libero/defensive specialists in sophomore Mallorie Meyer and senior Dillyn Griffin.
Pitt also added redshirt senior libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes from Florida State, who participated in the spring season.
Pitt Volleyball 2025 Roster Outlook + Eligibility
Redshirt Senior (One Year)
Libero/defensive specialist Emery Dupes (Florida State)
Middle blocker Bre Kelley
Setter Brooke Mosher (Illinois)
Senior (One Year)
Libero/defensive specialist Dillyn Griffin
Junior (Two Years)
Outside hitter Blaire Bayless
Right side hitter Olivia Babcock
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years)
Setter Haiti Tautua’a
Outside Hitter Sophia Gregoire (Oregon)
Sophomore (Three Years)
Middle blocker Ryla Jones
Middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer
Redshirt Freshman (Four Years)
Setter/right side hitter Kiana Dinn
Freshman (Four Years)
Middle Blocker Abbey Emch
Libero/defensive specialist/outside hitter Izzy Masten
Outside hitter Marina Pezelj
