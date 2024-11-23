Pitt Women's Basketball Defeats RMU
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball took down local foe RMU, (score), at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers improve to 5-1 on the season with the victory and 4-0 at home, with wins against the Canisius Golden Griffins, 78-36 in the season opener on Nov. 5, 64-61 over the Bucknell Bison on Nov. 9 and 80-45 vs. the Delaware State Hornets on Nov. 20.
Pitt's only loss came on the road vs. West Virginia on Nov. 12. They also defeated Binghamton on the road on Nov. 17, 61-56.
The Panthers also get their 25th win over the Colonials (2-3), with no losses in the all-time series. This is also the 13th win at home for the Panthers over the Colonials, with this serving as their first matchup since 2006.
RMU took an early lead in the first quarter, 11-6, with junior guard Noa Givon making a 3-pointer and a layup to lead her team.
Pitt would end the quarter on a 8-1 run to take a 14-12 lead, with graduate student center Khadija Faye scoring six points on two baskets in the paint and two free throws.
Both teams would struggle shooting in the second quarter, but the Panthers would outscore the Colonials, 13-8. Senior guard Bella Perkins led the Panthers with six points on two 3-pointers.
Faye would continue her great play for Pitt in the third quarter, scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds. Pitt also got three 3-pointers from sophomore guard Aaryn Battle, senior forward MaKayla Elmore and junior guard Aislin Malcom, to stay ahead, 51-42.
The Panthers and Colonials didn't outgain each other much in the fourth quarter and the home team held on for the victory.
Faye tied her season-high of 25 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds in the win over RMU, her fourth double-double as Pitt.
Elmore scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Malcolm scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds herself, a career-high for her.
Pitt will head down to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play in the Paradise Jam, where they'll start out with Kansas on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Starting QB Returns vs. Louisville
- Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Louisville
- Pitt Climbs Up KenPom Rankings
- How to Watch: Pitt vs. Louisville
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Wake Forest
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt