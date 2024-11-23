Pitt Starting QB Returns vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have their starting quarterback return for their Week 13 road matchup vs. the Louisville Cardinals.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein received medical clearance to play vs. Louisville and Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that he would make the start.
Narduzzi did decline to comment on who would start, Holstein or backup quarterback in redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, but with Holstein cleared, it isn't surprising to see him retake starting duties.
Holstein, suffered an injury in Week 11, a 24-19 loss Virginia at home in Week 11. He would rush five yards and slide down on a drive in the third quarter, but Virginia junior linebacker Trey McDonald hit him late and hard. He took off his helmet and medical personnel rushed off to help him out.
The officials would disqualify McDonald, after determing the hit qualified for a targeting penalty.
Holstein left the game, forcing Yarnell to come in. Yarnell struggled, completing just 4-of-12 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions in the defeat.
This was the second game that Holstein left a game with an injury, as he took a hard hit out-of-bounds in the fourth quarter and had to depart in the 41-13 home win vs. Syracuse in Week 9.
He would play the following week vs. then ranked No. 20 SMU on the road in Week 10, but didn't perform well in the 48-25 loss, completing 29-of-48 passes for 248 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Yarnell would have to start for Pitt vs. Clemson in Week 12, with Holstein still not medically cleared for the game.
He improved his play, as he completed 34-of-54 passes for 350 yards and one touchdown and an interception in the 24-20 loss to the Tigers. He almost lead the Panthers to a victory, but a late defensive touchdown and poor final drive doomed them.
Narduzzi expected Holstein to return for Louisville and he will look to power the Pitt offense to their first win in almost a month.
Holstein has completed 177-of-286 passes, 62%, for 2,177 yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games this season. He also ranked second on Pitt with 323 rushing yards on 79 carries, 4.1 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He is also on two award watch lists, including the Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Holstein beat out Yarnell for the starting job in the week leading up to the first game of the season, a 55-24 blowout of Kent State at home on Aug. 31.
Yarnell has started three games prior to this season for Pitt, a 34-13 win on the road over Western Michigan on Sept. 17, 2022, a 24-16 victory over Boston College on Nov. 16, 2023 and then a 30-19 loss to Duke on Nov. 25, 2023.
