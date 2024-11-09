Pitt Women's Basketball Holds Off Bucknell
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers defeated in-state foe Bucknell at the Petersen Events Center for their second win of the season.
The Panthers (2-0) make it four out of the last five seasons they've started with victories in their first two games, as they won their season opener against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Nov. 5, 78-36, at home.
This also improves the Panthers to 3-1 over the Bison (0-2), defeating them at home in 2013 and 2017 and losing their only matchup in 2001.
Bucknell started out the better of the two teams, taking a 21-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. They shot 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range, with sophomore forward Ashley Sofilkanich leading the way with 11 points, shooting 5-for-7 from the floor.
Pitt shot just 7-for-18 in the first quarter, but improved in the second quarter, 9-for-18 and 5-for-8 from 3-point range to regain the lead going into halftime, 44-35.
Sophomore guard Aaryn Battle led the Panthers in the period, making three 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater from half court.
Pitt opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run, thanks to three baskets from junior guard Amiya Jenkins to increase their advantage to 52-35 halfway through.
Bucknell responded with an 11-0 run, with freshman guard Elena Weisman scoring five points, to trim the deficit, but a layup from Battle kept Pitt up 54-46 at the end of the period.
The Bison cut the lead to a one possesion game, 54-51, thanks to a 3-pointer from redshirt junior guard Sophia Sabino and a layup from Weisman to start the fourth quarter.
Pitt then used a 10-0 run over the next five minutes to build back their advantage to 13 points over the next five mintues, as Bucknell struggled immensely on offense. Jenkins made a 3-pointer and a layup to lead Pitt on the run.
The Bison didn't give up and almost came back and won the game, using a 10-0 run to make it 64-61 with 10 seconds remaining. Sofilkanich led the way with five points off of a coverted and-one layup opportunity.
Bucknell had a chance to tie it after Pitt senior guard Brooklynn Miles missed both of her free throws, but they failed to set up a good look for the tying 3-pointer and the home team held on for the win.
The Panthers shot poorly from the foul line, going 8-for-18 as a team, 44.4%. Graduate student forward Khadija Faye shot a perfect 4-for-4, with the rest of the Panthers shooting 4-for-14, 28.6%.
Jenkins led Pitt with 19 points in the victory, shooting 8-for-19 from the field, making two 3-pointers and grabbing six rebounds.
Battle and redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Johnson both added 12 points each off the bench, making five of the eight 3-pointers that Pitt made in the win.
Pitt will face off against rival No. 16 West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 12, their first ranked opponent of the season. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.
