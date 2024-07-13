Bryan Reynolds Leads Pirates Over White Sox
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates used a great performance from both left fielder Bryan Reynolds and the pitching staff to defeat the Chicago White Sox, 3-1, in Chicago on Saturday.
The Pirates (47-48) win their second straight series, as they took two out of three against NL Central divisional rival in the Milwaukee Brewers. The win against the MLB-worst White Sox (27-70) is the fifth out of the last six for the Pirates.
It is also their third straight win, the first time since they won two against the Colorado Rockies and one against the Los Angeles Angels at home, May 4-6, and the first back-to-back series win since they took two on the road against the Rockies, June 14-16, and two at home against the Cincinnati Reds, June 17-19.
The Pirates got started early, as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen opened up the game with a double and Reynolds singled to move McCutchen to third base. Shortstop Oneil Cruz would then groundout in a fielder's choice, bringing in McCutchen to get the first run of the ballgame.
Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz put in a great performance for Pittsburgh, going the first five innings scoreless and striking out five batters, while allowing just one walk.
He did struggle in the bottom of the sixth inning as White Sox right fielder Tommy Pham singled to open up. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi grounded out to first base, moving Pham to second base, and then center fielder Luis Robert Jr. singled to center, scoring Pham to tie the game at 1-1.
Robert would steal second base, then Ortiz would get designated hitter Gavin Sheets to lineout to Reynolds.
The Pirates made the decision to take Ortiz out and go with right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas out of the bullpen. Nicolas got the Pirates out of the sixth inning, getting White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn to groundout to Cruz.
Pittsburgh received a little luck to begin the seventh inning, as third baseman Ke'Byran Hayes made it to first base safely, after Chicago shortstop Nicky Lopez committed an error.
The White Sox took out starter Chris Flexen and brought in left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks from the bullpen.
Banks hit the first batter he saw in Pirates right center fielder Connor Joe, who came in to pinch hit for Jack Suwinski, moving Hayes to second base. He also missed a hit from McCutchen right at him on the mound, loading the bases.
Reynolds would come through with his third hit of the game, hitting it right through White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa and Vaughn to score both Hayes and Joe to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead.
Nicolas would pitch a scoreless seventh inning and then they brought in left-handed Aroldis Chapman to pitch the eighth inning.
Corey Julks fouled out to start the inning for the White Sox, but Pham half swung at a pitch that made it through the first base line, fair, getting a hit. He then managed to get to third base, as Joe collided with an official on the wall.
Eloy Jimenez came in to pinch-hit for Benintendi and grounded out to Hayes, scoring Pham to cut the deficit for the White Sox to 3-2.
Chapman would get the Pirates out of the inning unscathed, as he struck out Robert to keep them on top.
Pittsburgh loaded the bases to start the ninth inning, as Joe walked, catcher Yasmani Grandal made it safely after Vaughn threw it wayward of second base for a failed double-play attempt, and then Joey Bart, who came in to pinch hit for McCutchen who left the game due to injury, walked too.
Reynolds came through once again for the Pirates, singling to right field for his fourth hit of the game, scoring Joe and Grandal. Cruz hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Bart to extend the lead to 6-2.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana kept it scoreless in the ninth inning, giving the Pirates the victory.
The Pirates will look to get their first sweep since they won all four games to open the season against the Miami Marlins, as they finish the series against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. The All-Star break will follow.
