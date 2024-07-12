Livvy Dunne Reacts to Pirates' Paul Skenes Historic Night
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes stole the show once again, going seven innings without allowing a hit, forcing 11 strikeouts and lowering his season ERA to 1.9 with 89 strikesout in 11 starts.
The night was historic, and even with questions popping up about why manager Derek Shelton pulled Skenes during his no-hitter performance during a one-score game, it was one that will be remembered throughout the season.
Skenes's girlfriend and LSU star Livvy Dunne had a simple reaction to his performance. He response was short and to the point. "Slay."
The power couple have taken over the internet and the MLB fanbase as the LSU star and social media influencer continues to show support to her boyfriend and one of the fastest rising stars in Major League Baseball.
Skenes is headed to the All-Star game next week and is expected to make the start for the National League. Despite not throwing a complete no-hitter during the game, he said afterward that he understood why he was pulled. Still, he wish he got the opportunity to see if he could get it done.
Skenes has never thrown a no-hitter during his baseball career, but with a no-hitter through six earlier in the season and now one through seven just before his first All-Star break, the expectations are high for him to one day put his name in the MLB history books.
