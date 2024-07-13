Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen exited the team's July game against the Chicago White Sox due to left hamstring discomfort, the team announced.
McCutchen, 37, is now listed as day-to-day as he recovers. Prior to his deparute from the game, he had four at bats, recording two hits and one run.
The Pirates will play one more game this weekend before heading into the All-Star break. They'll play next on July 19 when they host the Philadelphia Phillies. Pittsburgh heads into the break with a 46-48 record and 2.5 games behind the New York Mets for the third Wildcard spot.
McCutchen holds a .223 batting average this season with 296 at bats, 66 hits and 12 homeruns. In 79 games, he's already tied his homerun total from 2023, when he played 112 games.
Without McCutchen in the lineup, the Pirates could turn to Jack Suwinski and Connor Joe at right field. Joe will also be utilized as DH throughout his absence. Joe has 264 at bats this season with 64 hits, 16 doubles, seven homeruns and a .242 batting average.
Pirates OnSI will continue to update McCutchen's injury status as more information becomes available.
