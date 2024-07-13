Watch: Pirates' Paul Skenes Surprised With All-Star Start
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will participate in his first ever All-Star game next week, taking the mound at just 22-years-old and marking a historic day for the MLB.
Skenes will take on the top of the AL lineup right from the jump, learning that he will start for the National League team. The start by the Pirates superstar marks the first time in league history that a rookie has been named the starting pitcher.
How Skenes found out about his All-Star debut is during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show". National League All-Star manager Torey Lovullo jumped on, telling Skenes that he'll take the mound first during the game.
"Paul, first of all, how are you doing? I just wanted to congratulate you. I've chosen you to be the starter for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game," Lovullo said. "I'm really, really excited for you. Unbelievable honor. So well deserved. We're super excited to make this announcement.
"You represent so many great things that this game craves. It's such a great story. The way you've come on the scene, the way you've done it with such humbleness, it's noticeable. I'll be honored to be your manager. I'll be honored to see you throw your first pitch."
Patrick jumped in, asking if Skenes is on a pitch count.
"We'll see what's going on there. We've got 11 guys to get there. Paul's going to throw up a big zero in the first inning for us and we'll take it from there," Lovullo said with a laugh.
Skenes is 6-0 heading into the All-Star breaking, holding a 1.90 ERA and turning over 89 strikeouts in his rookie season. His last appearance was a seven-inning no-hitter against the Milwuakee Brewers where he struckout 11 batters before being pulled.
"It's cool," Skenes said on being named the NL starter. "Being able to say you started an All-Star Game in the first place is cool, but getting an opportunity to do it in my rookie year is really cool also. I'm just going to try and take it in."
