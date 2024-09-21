No. 2 Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats Boston College
PITTSBURGH -- No. 2 Pitt Panthers men's soccer used a strong second half to defeat Boston College 2-0 at Ambrose Urbanic Field Friday night.
The Panthers (7-1-0 overall, 2-0-0 ACC) are off to their best start to a season since the 2020-21 COVID-19 elongated season, when they also started 7-1-0. This win is also one more than all of last year, when they won just six matches
This win also gives the Panthers their third win out the last four against the Eagles (3-2-3 overall, 0-2-1 ACC) in the all-time series, coming since 2019.
Pitt senior forward Casper Grening worked well down the left wing in the first half, creating chaos and trying to find his teammates for scoring opportunities.
Graduate student midfielder Arnau Vilamitjana almost got the first goal for the Panthers in the 12th minute, as his powerful shot from outside the box hit the cross bar.
Grening would have two good chances cutting in and shooting, but his shot would go wide right in the 18th minute and his shot in the 24th minute went right at Boston College goalkeeper Brennan Klein. He also had an opportunity in the 36th minute, but his shot just went too far inside, ending in a goal kick.
Pitt would open the scoring in the 48th minute off of some quick thinking. Graduate student midfielder Felipe Mercado took a free kick quickly, after a BC player fouled him, finding junior defender Casper Svendby streaking down the right wing.
Svendby took a touch and then put in a cross, finding sophomore forward Albert Thorsen, who slid and put his boot onto it to get it past the keeper for the goal.
The goal prompted the Eagles to play more openly to try and not finish the match in defeat.
Pitt junior goal keeper Cabral Carter made two important stops against Boston College freshman forward Michael Asare, who put a good shot in at the 70th minute, which Carter corralled and kept from spilling out for another chance, and then again in the 74th minute, diving down to his left to keep it out of his goal.
The Panthers ended any hopes of a comeback in the 85th minute using some good buildup play. Senior midfielder Guilerme Feitosa made a good pass to Grening in the box, who then crossed it to senior forward Luis Sahmkow, who flicked it past Klein into the far corner of the net, making it a 2-0 lead.
Pitt will look to keep their winning streak going as they travel to Blacksburg, Va. to face Virginia Tech on Sept . 27.
