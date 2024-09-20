Pitt Unveils Uniform vs. Youngstown State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers unveiled their uniform ahead of their Week 4 matchup vs. FCS program Youngstown State in Week 4, their last non-conference game of the regular season.
Pitt will wear an all-blue uniform for the first time this season, with royal blue pants, along with a mustard yellow helmet and royal blue Pitt script, a royal blue jersey with mustard yellow numbers, Panther head and ACC logo.
The Panthers had senior defensive back Donovan McMillon reveal the uniform on their Twitter, which also included him having a blue sleeve on his right leg as well.
The uniform differs from the normal home uniform, which they wore in the 55-24 blowout of Kent State in the season opener on Aug. 31 and also in the 38-34 comeback victory in the Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia last weekend on Sept. 14.
Those pants are mustard yellow, with a royal blue stripe down each side as well as the Nike logo.
Pitt holds a 4-1 record against Youngstown State, who are the only FCS team that has defeated Pitt in their program history, when they won 31-17 on Sept. 1, 2012, the first game of head coach Paul Chryst.
The Penguins also almost defeated the Panthers in their last matchup in the 2017 season opener, getting two fourth quarter touchdowns to force overtime, but the Panthers would get a touchdown and a game-winning interception from Bricen Garner.
Pitt defeated Youngstown State 45-37 in the first game for head coach Pat Narduzzi in 2015. They also have blowout wins in 2004, 41-0, and 2009, 38-3.
The Panthers are looking to finish undefeated in the non-conference for the first time in program history, as they first joined the Big East in 1991.
Pitt has also defeated FCS programs in Villanova in 2016, Albany in 2018, Delaware in 2019, Austin Peay in 2020, New Hampshire in 2021, Rhode Island in 2022 and Wofford in 2023 under Narduzzi.
Narduzzi also grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, playing for Ursuline High School and played under his father, Bill Narduzzi, at Youngstown State in 1985.
