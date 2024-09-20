Pitt Basketball Makes Final Three for Local Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers get closer to landing another commitment in the Class of 2025, as wing Amari Evans placed them in his final three schools alongside Tennessee and Xavier, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Evans took an official visit to Pitt June 23-25 and an unofficial visit during Christmas break, building his relationship with the coaching staff and receiving the offer. He also took official visits to Tennesee, Aug. 30-31, and Xavier last weekend, Sept. 14-15.
Colby Giacbueno of InsideMDSports at 247Sports put out a "Crystal Ball" for Evans to commit to Tennessee with "Medium" (6) confidence.
Evans also told Tipton that he will announced his commitment on Nov. 1.
He previously announced a top 10 schools list back on July 29, which had Big East schools in Georgetown and Villanova, SEC teams in Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, plus Illinois and TCU.
Evans started out his high school career in Pittsburgh at Bishop Canevin, but would transfer to Our Savior Lutheran in Bronx, N.Y. He is now with Overtime Elite and playing in Atlanta, Ga.
247Sports ranks Evans as a four-star, No. 80 in the nation and the No. 18 small forward in the Class of 2025. On3 rates him as a three-star, No. 128 in the country and the No. 32 shooting guard, while ESPN ranks him a four-star, No. 77 in the U.S., No. 25 in the Southeast Region and No. 20 small forward.
Evans is also teammates with five-star guard Meleek Thomas on the New Heights Lighnitng NYC on the Nike Circuit. Thomas will join him at Overtime Elite for his senior season.
He is a versatile guard that plays great defensively, using his long wingspan to make steals, rebounds and blocks on opponents. He also loves to drive and the rim and pull up from behind the arc, spacing the floor to allow his other teammates to score easier baskets.
Evans averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, respectively, playing on the EYBL Circuit and he earned Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year honors earlier this year
He also held offers from Big East schools Marquette and Providence, plus Bryant, Cal Poly, Fordham, Georgia, Manhattan, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pepperdine, Robert Morris and Sam Houston State.
Evans is one of a few recruits that has Pitt, along with his teammate Thomas (Top 7), four-star guards Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon (Top 6) four-star wing Davion Hannah (Top 9) and four-star forwardNiko Bundalo (Top 8).
Dixon will make his commitment on Sept. 27, with Pitt and North Carolina battling it out for his services.
Pitt has one commitment in the Class of 2025 in four-star guard Omari Witherspoon who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
