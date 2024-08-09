Pitt DL Duo Ready to Seize Moment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers defensive line will look much different from last season, giving new opportunites to two rising stars in the unit.
Redshirt sophomores Jimmy Scott and Sean FitzSimmons both have the chance to show their talents this season, despite not appearing in their first two seasons.
Scott is a defensve end that didn't play in 2022 and redshirted. He played in 11 games in 2023, but as a reserve defensive end, with eight tackles and one tackle for loss.
FitzSimmons would play in two games in 2022, making two tackles and a sack, while preserving a redshirt. He played in seven games in 2023 with two tackles again, dealing with injuries that sidelined him for nearly half the season.
The duo received praise from fellow coaches and teammates during spring ball and they've continued to do so through fall camp.
"It means everything, honestly," Scott said on the recognition from coaches and teammates. "We’ve been here, going on our third year. It’s good to see the work’s finally paying off. We both, in our own way, had to wait our turn and it’s good to see it paying off."
“Yeah it is good," FitzSimmons continued. "Like he said, we both had to wait our turn. Me, I had three super seniors ahead, injury last year and he had older guys ahead, but now, it’s our time now to make something happen.”
The two defensive linemen both had to wait behind a number of veterans/starters at their positons the last two seasons and especially in 2023.
Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola both transferred to Colorado, Nate Temple suffered a season-ending injury and Bam Brima departed the team recently at defensive end. Sixth years in David Green, Tyler Bentley and Devin Danielson graduated, while Deandre Jules transferred to South Carolina at defensive tackle.
Scott will almost certainly serve as one of the two defensive end starters, most likely alongside Kansas State transfer Nate Matlack. FitzSimmons will likely start at defensive tackle and will have one of the many other players competing for a starting spot join him.
One coach that is big on the two players is their new defensive line coach, Tim Daoust, who came from South Carolina after former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge left for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.
Daoust sees this as a chance for Scott to take advantage of his current situation and also that FitzSimmons is the most consistent player in the position group so far, something that head coach Pat Narduzzi also agrees with.
"This is that window for Jimmy," Daoust said on Scott. "He’s been here a couple of years and holy smokes, a great opportunity sitting right in front of him. He had a good practice day one, had a good summer. I’m excited because I was here early on and I was like, “Who is that kid? I want more of those!” So, hopefully I can get him there, we can get him there this fall."
"The most consistent kid right now, the bell cow, is Sean FitzSimmons," Daoust said. "There’s more guys than I can get reps as we go through it. They know, there’s not a day off in the meeting room, on the practice field, individual, team. If you go, “Oh, I’ll wait for the scrimmage!” You’re too late. Every single day because there’s more guys competing, that have shown enough to earn the right to compete for those spots that I can give reps in practice. But Sean’s the bell cow. Off the field, on the field, working from there."
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates also expects Scott to take this opportunity and excel, which will benefit him like so many others who have played previously for the program on the defensive line.
"Jimmy’s worked really hard," Bates said. "It’s his time. We’ve had guys that have moved on. We’ve had guys who have graduated and it’s Jimmy’s time. He’s kind of rotated in, but he’s waited his turn, and it’s his turn and just like the other guys who waited their turn, most of those guys if they’re productive, play in the NFL and I expect nothing else from Jimmy."
The two players are constantly working over fall camp to improve ahead of their first game against Kent State in three weeks, Aug. 31, where they'll feature in a big way for Pitt going forward. They are both relishing this moment, but making sure to stay calm and focused for their chance too.
"You just go in and do your thing everyday in practice," FitzSimmons said. "You go in there and just be humble and go get after it."
The Panthers finished 3-9 last season, their worst record in 25 years, when they finished 2-9 in 1998. The duo will look to get the program back to winning ways and their play will serve an important role in doing so.
“For sure, It’s a revenge tour really," FitzSimmons said. "I mean, we got to get back last year. Be the old Pitt. As we were."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Honoring Larry Fitzgerald in 2024 Season
- Pitt Announces Kickoff Luncheon Speaker
- Pitt Women's Soccer Receives High Preseason Ranking
- Pitt WBB Staying in Contact with 2026 G
- Pitt RB Named to Award Watch List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt