Pitt's Gavin Bartholomew Makes Mackey Award Watch List
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star Gavin Bartholomew made it onto the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, recognizing the best tight end in college football.
He came out of Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill Haven, Pa. with little fan fare and Pitt as his only Power Five offer.
Bartholomew had a great freshman season in 2021, playing in all 14 games and starting eight as Pitt won the ACC Championship.
With Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett under center, Bartholomew made 27 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns. He earned an All-ACC Honourable Mention, as well as second team Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Network for his efforts.
These past two seasons should've shown improvement for Bartholomew, but his stats remained either similar or lesser than his freshman campaign.
Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. didn't put much emphasis into getting Bartholomew the ball as much, plus the struggles of quarterbacks like Kedon Slovis, Phil Jurkovec and Christian Veilleux, led to a stagnation in statistical production.
Bartholomew had 21 catches for 283 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 and then only 18 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown as a junior last season.
With a new offensive coordinator in Kade Bell, who likes to spread out the offense, Bartholomew has the opportunity to thrive in 2024, as he prepares to enter the following NFL Draft.
New starting quarterback redshirt junior Nate Yarnell will also look to provide Bartholomew with more chances to show his talents this fall, hopefully leading to more touchdowns and victories than the previous two seasons.
He is one of five players to make it onto preseason watch lists for different awards. Fellow seniors in defenisve back Donovan McMillon for the Jim Thorpe Award and running back Rodney Hammond for the Doak Walker Award, recognizing the best at their respective position.
Sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson made the Paul Hornung Award watch list, given to the most versatile player in college football. Sixth year linebacker Brandon George Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes the college football player, "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."
Pitt will open their season on Aug. 31 against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll look to greatly improve on their 2023 season, where they finished 3-9 overall.
