Pitt Volleyball Adds Texas A&M Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added a new player to their volleyball program ahead of the 2024 season in setter Nisa Buzlutepe, a transfer from Texas A&M.
Buzlutepe hails from Istanbul, Turkey and started at Okyanus College, helping them finish second in the league with a 14-1 record. She also helped achieve second and third place finishes at the U19 Turkish Championships in 2017 and 2018, respectively, as well as a second place finish at the 2019 Junior Turkish Championships.
She played in three matches and five sets as a true freshman in 2021, making 14 assists, including a season-high of eight against reigning National Champions Kentucky.
Buzlutepe dealt with injury as a sophomore in 2022, playing in only seven games. She made 90 assists in 12 sets, 7.5 per set, while also making 20 digs.
She saw much more playing time as a junior in the 2023 season, playing in 29 matches and 102 sets, helping the Aggies make the NCAA Tournament. She led the Aggies with 631 assists, 6.2 per set, and made 148 digs.
Buzlutepe is one of four setters on the roster for Pitt, including senior and AVCA First Team All-American, sophomore Haiti Tautua'a and freshman Kiann Dinn, who also plays right side.
Pitt volleyball starts their season in three weeks time, as they travel to take on Oregon, who has made the past two Elite Eights and defeated Pitt at Fitzgerald Field House in five sets in 2023.
Pitt Volleyball 2024 Roster
Sixth Year (One Year Left of Eligibility) (2019)
Outside Hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez
Graduate Student (One Year Left of Eligibility) (2020)
Serve Specialist/Outside Hitter Cat Flood
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibility) (2021)
Setter Rachel Fairbanks
Setter Nisa Buzlutepe
Libero/Defensive Specialist Emmy Klika
Redshirt Junior (Two Years Left of Eligibility) (2021)
Middle Blocker Bre Kelley
Junior (Two Years Left of Eligibility) (2022)
Serve Specialist/libero/defensive specialist Dillyn Griffin
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility) (2023)
Setter Haiti Tautua'a
Outside Hitter Blaire Bayless
Outside Hitter Torrey Stafford
Right Side Hitter Olivia Babcock
Freshman (Four Years Left of Eligibility) (2024)
Middle Blocker Ryla Jones
Middle Blocker Bianca Garibaldi
Middle Blocker Dalia Vîrlan
Libero/Defensive Specialist Mallorie Meyer
Right Side Hitter/Setter Kiana Dinn
