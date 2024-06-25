Pitt Football Makes 4-Star OL Final 7
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a stellar month of June when it comes to football recruiting, and are getting closer to securing the services of a talented offensive lineman.
Chastan Brown, an offensive lineman who plays for Northside High School in Warner Robins, Ga., placed Pitt in his final seven schools, alongside ACC foes Louisville and NC State, Big 12 schools in Houston, UCF and rival West Virginia, plus Georgia State.
He cut his list down from ACC schools in Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, Big 12 schools in rival Cincinnati and Iowa State, American schools in Charlotte, Memphis, Tulane and USF, Sun Belt schools in Georgia Southern, Troy and UAB, as well as Indiana and Liberty.
Brown is an imposing figure, standing at around 6-foot-8 and 280 pounds. His work at left tackle is great, not just because of his size compared to high school defensive ends, but his foot work and his hand positioning are both superb.
247Sports and Rivals both rank him as a four-star, with 247Sports placing him at No. 188 in the country, No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 30 recruit in Georgia.
Secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins is leading the way with Pitt's recruitment of Brown, offering him back in January.
Brown was supposed to take an official visit to Pitt this weekend, but it is unknown whether he did or not. He took official visits to UCF on May 31 and Louisville on June 7.
Two 247Sports writers placed "Crystal Ball" predicitions for UCF to land Brown, so Pitt might not have a great chance to land him. He will make his commitment on July 11, according to the announcement.
The Panthers have 18 commitments in the Class of 2025, with one "Pat Signal" remaining, leaving an unknown recruit.
Four recruits committed after official visits this past weekend in three-stars in athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga., Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, Fla. and offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga.
Elijah Dotson, a four-star defensive back commit, visited this weekend as well, likely playing a role in Smith, Sterling, Chester and Taylor joining him in the Class of 2025.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr.
If Brown joined, he would serve as the third Georgia commit along with Chester and Smith, plus the second four-star commit along with Dotson.
