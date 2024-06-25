Pitt 2025 Target Taking Visit to ACC Foe
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will engage in a battle for one of the top guards in the Class of 2025, who has many schools coming in for his services.
Derek Dixon, who took an official visit to Pitt in April, will make an official visit to ACC foe and powerhouse North Carolina September 6,
North Carolina is the latest school to offer him and is now trying to land the talented guard out of the nation's capital.
He took official visits to two other ACC schools in Virginia back in April and Syracuse last fall. He also took an unofficial visit to Pitt back in October, as well as Villanova.
“Another school that was very guard-heavy," Dixon told On3's Joe Tipton back in March about Pitt. "Coach (Jeff) Capel and coach (Milan) Brown have always been recruiting me hard. They were the first school I visited and my first high-major offer. So they’ve been on me for awhile. Coach Capel said that my game was sort’ve similar to his and he thought he could teach me a lot and that I would work well in that system.”
Dixon plays for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. and comes in as one of the better recruits in the Class of 2025.
247Sports rates him as a four-star, the third best player in D.C. No. 12 combo guard and the No. 62 overall recruit in his Class, respectively. On3 has him at No. 2 in D.C., No. 7 combo guard and No. 72 in the country, while Rivals ranks him at No. 16 combo guard and No. 68 in the United States.
Dixon holds offers from other teams in ACC schools in Cal, Miami and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Providence, and Xavier, Big Ten schools in Iowa, Maryland and Penn State, Big 12 schools in Kansas State and West Virginia, A-10 schools Fordham, George Mason, George Washington and Saint Joseph's, plus East Carolina, Bryant, Mississippi State and Norfolk State.
Dixon is an exceptionally talented guard. He possesses great shooting range and dribbling skills, as well as the ability to drive through contact to score at the rim and good vision to find his teammates for easy baskets.
Pitt hosted two other players in the Class of 2025 on official visits in five-star Meleek Thomas and four-star Amari Evans. They also plan to host four-star guard Isaiah Denis on an official visit in the future.
