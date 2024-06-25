Pitt Hosting 4-Star G on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked hard this offseason to land new basketball recruits and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the year, as they host many on official visits.
Jamie Shaw of On3 sports spoke to Isaiah Denis, who will go on an official visit to Pitt, as well as Big Ten schools Michigan and Ohio State.
Pitt offered Denis at the end of May and the coaching staff has made him a priority. Denis told Shaw that the way Bub Carrington operated this season is what stands out to him about Pitt and that he would also like to function in that role.
“I really liked the way they let Carlton Carrington play this year," Denis said to Shaw. "I feel like I could come in and play like him. Coach (Jeff) Capel sees me filling the same role that he did. So he feels like I could come in and play that way. He has shown that he is not afraid to play freshmen, and I want to go somewhere I can play right away. I really like the system they had last year, and I feel like I can play in that type of system.
“My relationship is good with Coach Capel, we are steadily building. At first, I was talking with Coach Milan (Brown), and then Coach Capel reached out and offered me and we have been building that relationship ever since.”
Denis played last season for Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C. He helped his team to a 24-7 record and the NCISAA (North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association) Class 2A State Title, scoring a team-high 18 points in the 74-64 victory over Greenfield School.
His performances for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit serve as a large reason why Pitt and a number of other schools have paid attention to him recently.
Jamie Shaw of On3 and Adam Finklestein of 247Sports both liked the 6-foot-5 guard's performances at EYBL Indianapolis May 17-19 and predict that he'll soon rise up the recruiting charts.
Denis is a versatile guard, that has a beautiful shot and long arms that make it difficult for defenders to contend with. He also possesses great speed, that allows him to blow by defenders for baskets at the rim, as well as good vision to find teammates for easy scoring opportunities.
His play is a result of him rising up the recruiting rankings, as sites generally had him as a three-star.
247Sports now ranks Denis as a four-star, the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina, the No. 9 combo guard and the No. 43 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2025, respectively. Rivals also has him as a four-star, No. 30 shooting guard and No. 100 in the country. On3 still ranks him as a three-star, No. 8 recruit in the state, No. 9 point guard and No. 109 in the U.S.
He holds a number of offers, including ACC schools in Cal, Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Big Ten schools in Michigan and Ohio State Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Cincinnati and Kansas, SEC schools in Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M,, as well as mid-majors in Charlotte, High Point, Indiana State, UNC Greensboro, Radford and Georgia State.
Denis has taken unofficial visits to ACC schools Clemson and NC State, plus Virginia Tech.
Pitt has hosted three other players in the Class of 2025 for official visits in five-star Meleek Thomas and four-star guards Amari Evans and Derek Dixon.
