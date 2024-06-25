Inside The Panthers

Pitt Football Class of 2025 Updated Recruiting Rankings

The Pitt Panthers have landed a number of football recruits in the Class of 2025, improving their recruiting rankings.

Dominic Campbell

Sep 30, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers rampantly increased their recruiting efforts in June, as they spent the past three weekends hosting a number of recruits on official visits.

They have 18 total commitments in the Class of 2025, including five commitments after the first round of official visits over the weekend of June 6-8 and five commitments after the third round of official visits this past weekend, June 20-22.

All of these commits have a three-star ranking, except for defensive back Elijah Dotson, who holds a four-star ranking from 247Sports.

Rivals has the current Pitt recruitng class tied at No. 31 overall, 247Sports has them at No. 39 and On3 has them at No. 47. In terms of the ACC, Pitt ranks tied for No. 6 with Boston College on Rivals, No. 10 on 247Sports and No. 11 according to On3.

Pitt improved nationally by nine spots on Rivals, three spots on 247Sports and six spots for On3 in the national rankings, respectively, and five spots on Rivals, one spot on 247Sports and two spots for On3 in ACC rankings, respectively, from the conclusion of the first weekend of official visits

Pitt Football Class of 2025 Commitment Rankings

Trevor Sommers (St. Thomas Aquinas/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 
Commitment Date: Feb. 5
Position: Defensive End
247Sports: No. 102 edge rusher, No. 174 in Florida
On3: No. 110 edge rusher, No. 154 in Florida 
Rivals: No. 39 strongside defensive end

Mason Heintschel (Clay/Oregon, Ohio)
Commitment Date: March 24
Position: Quarterback 
247Sports: No. 47 quarterback, No. 39 in Ohio 
On3: No. 59 quarterback, No. 39 in Ohio 
Rivals: No. 32 in Ohio

Bryce Yates (Matoaca/Chesterfield, Va.)
Commitment Date: April 21
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 32 athlete, No. 18 in Virginia 
On3: No. 151 wide receiver, No. 30 in Virginia 
Rivals: No. 34 in Virginia 

Shep Turk (Thomas Jefferson/Jefferson Hills, Pa.)
Commitment Date: May 13
Position: Offensive Line, Offensive Tackle
247Sports: No. 42 offensive tackle, No. 15 in Pennsylvania
On3: No. 49 offensive tackle, No. 14 in Pennsylvania
Rivals: No. 25 in Pennsylvania

Tony Kinsler (Spruce Creek/Port Orange, Fla.)
Commitment Date: May 13
Position: Athlete (Wide receiver/running back)
247Sports: No. 114 wide receiver, No. 81 in Florida 
On3: No. 30 athlete, No. 54 in Florida 
Rivals: No. 19 all-purpose back 

Elijah Dotson (Belleville/Belleville, Mich.)
Commitment Date: May 18
Position: Defensive Back
247Sports: No. 24 safety, No. 3 in Michigan 
On3: No. 18 athlete, No. 8 in Michigan 
Rivals: No. 45 cornerback, No. 6 in Michigan 

Max Hunt (Plant/Tampa, Fla.)
Commitment Date: June 8
Position: Tight End
247Sports: No. 79 tight end, No. 158 in Florida
On3: No. 36 athlete, No. 83 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star 

Ja'Kyrian Turner (South Sumter/Bushnell, Fla.)
Commitment: June 9
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 73 athlete, No. 92 in Florida 
On3: No. 88 athlete, No. 152 in Florida 
Rivals: Three-Star

Justin Thompson (Our Lady of Good Counsel/Olney, Md.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Linebacker
247Sports: No. 126 linebacker, No. 37 in Maryland 
On3: No. 55 linebacker, No. 18 in Maryland 
Rivals: No. 21 in Maryland 

Julian Anderson (Blair Academy/Blairstown, N.J.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Defensive End
247Sports: No. 90 edge rusher, No. 38 in New Jersey 
On3: No. 73 edge rusher, No. 91 (Florida)
Rivals: Three-Star

DaMarion Fowlkes (Our Lady of Good Counsel/Olney, Md.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Wide Receiver
247Sports: No. 46 wide receiver, No. 10 in Maryland 
On3: No. 62 wide receiver, No. 12 in Maryland
Rivals: Three-Star

Akram Elnagmi (NFL Academy/Loughborough, U.K.)
Commitment: June 16
Position: Offensive Lineman
247Sports: No. 117 offensive tackle, No. 1 in England
On3: N/A
Rivals: N/A

Shawn Lee Jr. (Harrisburg/Harrisburg, Pa.)
Commitment: June 19
Position: Athlete (Defensive Back)
247Sports: No. 97 athlete, No. 25 in Pennsylvania
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star

Emmanuel Taylor (Green Run/Virginia Beach, Va.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Athlete (Linebacker/Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 117 athlete, No. 34 in Virginia
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star

Torian Chester (Westover/Albany, Ga.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Offensive Lineman
247Sports: N/A
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star

Kha'leal Sterling (Miami Central/Miami, Fla.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Wide Receiver
247Sports: No. 166 wide receiver, No. 128 in Florida
On3: No. 176 wide receiver, No. 138 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star

Synkwan Smith (Roswell/Roswell, Ga.)
Commitment: June 23
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver/Running Back)
247Sports: No. 38 athlete, No. 56 in Georgia
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more! 

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Dominic Campbell

DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Follow Dominic Campbell on Twitter.

Home/Recruiting