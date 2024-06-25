Pitt Football Class of 2025 Updated Recruiting Rankings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers rampantly increased their recruiting efforts in June, as they spent the past three weekends hosting a number of recruits on official visits.
They have 18 total commitments in the Class of 2025, including five commitments after the first round of official visits over the weekend of June 6-8 and five commitments after the third round of official visits this past weekend, June 20-22.
All of these commits have a three-star ranking, except for defensive back Elijah Dotson, who holds a four-star ranking from 247Sports.
Rivals has the current Pitt recruitng class tied at No. 31 overall, 247Sports has them at No. 39 and On3 has them at No. 47. In terms of the ACC, Pitt ranks tied for No. 6 with Boston College on Rivals, No. 10 on 247Sports and No. 11 according to On3.
Pitt improved nationally by nine spots on Rivals, three spots on 247Sports and six spots for On3 in the national rankings, respectively, and five spots on Rivals, one spot on 247Sports and two spots for On3 in ACC rankings, respectively, from the conclusion of the first weekend of official visits
Pitt Football Class of 2025 Commitment Rankings
Trevor Sommers (St. Thomas Aquinas/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Commitment Date: Feb. 5
Position: Defensive End
247Sports: No. 102 edge rusher, No. 174 in Florida
On3: No. 110 edge rusher, No. 154 in Florida
Rivals: No. 39 strongside defensive end
Mason Heintschel (Clay/Oregon, Ohio)
Commitment Date: March 24
Position: Quarterback
247Sports: No. 47 quarterback, No. 39 in Ohio
On3: No. 59 quarterback, No. 39 in Ohio
Rivals: No. 32 in Ohio
Bryce Yates (Matoaca/Chesterfield, Va.)
Commitment Date: April 21
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 32 athlete, No. 18 in Virginia
On3: No. 151 wide receiver, No. 30 in Virginia
Rivals: No. 34 in Virginia
Shep Turk (Thomas Jefferson/Jefferson Hills, Pa.)
Commitment Date: May 13
Position: Offensive Line, Offensive Tackle
247Sports: No. 42 offensive tackle, No. 15 in Pennsylvania
On3: No. 49 offensive tackle, No. 14 in Pennsylvania
Rivals: No. 25 in Pennsylvania
Tony Kinsler (Spruce Creek/Port Orange, Fla.)
Commitment Date: May 13
Position: Athlete (Wide receiver/running back)
247Sports: No. 114 wide receiver, No. 81 in Florida
On3: No. 30 athlete, No. 54 in Florida
Rivals: No. 19 all-purpose back
Elijah Dotson (Belleville/Belleville, Mich.)
Commitment Date: May 18
Position: Defensive Back
247Sports: No. 24 safety, No. 3 in Michigan
On3: No. 18 athlete, No. 8 in Michigan
Rivals: No. 45 cornerback, No. 6 in Michigan
Max Hunt (Plant/Tampa, Fla.)
Commitment Date: June 8
Position: Tight End
247Sports: No. 79 tight end, No. 158 in Florida
On3: No. 36 athlete, No. 83 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star
Ja'Kyrian Turner (South Sumter/Bushnell, Fla.)
Commitment: June 9
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 73 athlete, No. 92 in Florida
On3: No. 88 athlete, No. 152 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star
Justin Thompson (Our Lady of Good Counsel/Olney, Md.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Linebacker
247Sports: No. 126 linebacker, No. 37 in Maryland
On3: No. 55 linebacker, No. 18 in Maryland
Rivals: No. 21 in Maryland
Julian Anderson (Blair Academy/Blairstown, N.J.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Defensive End
247Sports: No. 90 edge rusher, No. 38 in New Jersey
On3: No. 73 edge rusher, No. 91 (Florida)
Rivals: Three-Star
DaMarion Fowlkes (Our Lady of Good Counsel/Olney, Md.)
Commitment: June 10
Position: Wide Receiver
247Sports: No. 46 wide receiver, No. 10 in Maryland
On3: No. 62 wide receiver, No. 12 in Maryland
Rivals: Three-Star
Akram Elnagmi (NFL Academy/Loughborough, U.K.)
Commitment: June 16
Position: Offensive Lineman
247Sports: No. 117 offensive tackle, No. 1 in England
On3: N/A
Rivals: N/A
Shawn Lee Jr. (Harrisburg/Harrisburg, Pa.)
Commitment: June 19
Position: Athlete (Defensive Back)
247Sports: No. 97 athlete, No. 25 in Pennsylvania
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
Emmanuel Taylor (Green Run/Virginia Beach, Va.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Athlete (Linebacker/Wide Receiver)
247Sports: No. 117 athlete, No. 34 in Virginia
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
Torian Chester (Westover/Albany, Ga.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Offensive Lineman
247Sports: N/A
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
Kha'leal Sterling (Miami Central/Miami, Fla.)
Commitment: June 22
Position: Wide Receiver
247Sports: No. 166 wide receiver, No. 128 in Florida
On3: No. 176 wide receiver, No. 138 in Florida
Rivals: Three-Star
Synkwan Smith (Roswell/Roswell, Ga.)
Commitment: June 23
Position: Athlete (Wide Receiver/Running Back)
247Sports: No. 38 athlete, No. 56 in Georgia
On3: N/A
Rivals: Three-Star
