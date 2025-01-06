Spirit Sign Pitt Soccer Star Midfielder
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's soccer star midfielder Deborah Abidoun will move on from her collegiate career and start play in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) next season.
The Washington Spirit announced that they signed Abidoun as a part of their first additions to their 2025 rookie class. Abidoun signed a three-year contract with the Spirit with a 2028 option and will occupy an international slot on their roster.
“I’m beyond thrilled to take this next step in my career by joining Washington Spirit,” Abiodun said in the press release. “This isn’t just a dream; it’s a purpose I’ve poured my heart and soul into and I’m ready to give everything I have to the game I love. Especially with a team that cares about its players’ growth and development, which makes Washington Spirit a perfect team for me to achieve my purpose.”
Abiodun joined Pitt ahead of the 2023 season as a freshman and had a stellar campaign. She started 19 of 22 games, scoring six goals and adding three assists, helping Pitt to make the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
She scored two goals in the 6-1 win over Duquesne in the City Game on Aug. 31, a game tying goal against then ranked No. 10 Notre Dame on Sept. 24 and assists in wins over Boston College on Sept. 30 and Wake Forest on Oct. 8.
Abiodun also scored twice in the NCAA Tournament, with a goal in a 6-0 drubbing of Ohio State in the First Round and then another goal against Memphis in a 3-0 victory in the Sweet 16 to make it to the Elite Eight.
She earned All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Freshman Team honors for her play that season for the Panthers.
Abiodun dealt with some injury issues in the 2024 season as a sophomore, but still started nine of the 12 games she played, scoring four goals, including two game-winners. She earned All-ACC Second Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Third Team honors for her play.
She came to Pitt through head coach Randy Waldrum, who served as the head coach of the Nigeria women's national team.
Waldrum picked Abiodun for both the 2023 World Cup in Australia & New Zealand and also for the 2024 Paris Olympics, as she was an important member of the squad at Pitt and for Nigeria.
She'll also serve as one of four former Pitt women's soccer players in the NWSL, with forwards Amanda West (2019-23) of the Houston Dash, Landy Mertz (2020-23) of the North Carolina Courage and Sarah Schupansky (2021-24) of NY/NJ Gotham FC.
