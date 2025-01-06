Pitt Falls in NET Rankings Despite Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers once again fell in the latest NET rankings, despite earning another ACC win.
The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) uses a Team Value Index (TVI), that rewards teams for winning tough matches, especially away from home. It also uses an adjusted net efficiency that values facing tougher opponents, getting wins on the road and defeating lower-ranking opponents by large margins.
This replaced the RPI ahead of the 2018-19 season, as the NCAA wanted a way to simplify how they look at teams' performances heading into the NCAA Tournament. The RPI used five-components, compared to the NET's two.
The NET breaks down wins and losses in four quadrants, with the best wins are in Quad 1 and the worst losses are in Quad 4.
Quad 1
Home: 1-30
Netural: 1-50
Away: 1-75
Quad 2
Home: 31-75
Neutral: 51-100
Away: 76-135
Quad 3
Home: 76-160
Neutral: 101-200
Away: 136-240
Quad 4
Home: 161+
Neutral: 201+
Away: 241+
Pitt is now down to No. 15, going down two spots from No. 13, after they defeated Stanford, 83-68 on Jan. 4 at home. They also dropped three places from No. 10 to No. 13, following their 86-74 comeback win vs. Cal at home on New Year's Day.
Both of those victories come in Quad 3, as Stanford is No. 83 and Cal is No. 119, which may explain the recent drop.
The Panthers are also 2-2 against Quad 1 teams, as their strong non-conference schedule put them at No. 5, when the initial rankings came out.
Pitt dominated rival West Virginia (No. 25), 86-62 at home in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15. They also cameback for their 91-90 overtime road win over Ohio State (No. 28) on Nov. 29.
Their two losses came vs. then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin (No. 27) in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship on Nov. 24, 81-75, and a 90-57 road blowout vs. Mississippi State (No. 14) on Dec. 4 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Pitt also has one Quad 2 victory, coming against LSU (No. 61) in the Greenbrier Tip-Off, 74-63 on Nov. 22. They have two other Quad 3 wins as well, vs. Murray State (No. 129) on Nov. 8, 83-68, and on the road vs. Virginia Tech (No. 196) in their ACC opener on Dec. 7, 64-59.
The five other victories they have are against Quad 4 teams. This includes Radford (No. 180) in the season opener on Nov. 4, 96-56, Gardner-Webb (No. 226) on Nov. 11, 83-64, VMI (No. 309) on Nov. 18, 93-48, Eastern Kentucky (No. 189) on Dec. 11, 96-56, and Sam Houston State (No. 173) on Dec. 21, 110-78.
These wins also aren't set for the rest of the season. If a team improves, their net ranking will do the same and so will the quality of the win/loss. If a team gets worse, then their net ranking will also get worse and the quality of the win/loss.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel wanted a strong non-conference schedule, with returners in guards, sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ish Leggett and he's gotten that this season, which has benefitted them greatly.
Pitt ranks second in the ACC, behind Duke at No. 3, who they face on the road on Jan. 7, one of just four remaining Quad 1 matchups left on their schedule at this time.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Lands FCS Transfer DB
- Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Won’t Start for Eagles
- Pitt Volleyball MB Enters Transfer Portal
- Pitt Football Lands Eastern Michigan Transfer
- Pitt Football Lands Division II All-American Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt