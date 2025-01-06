Pitt Just Misses Out on AP Top 25
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have been playing some of their best basketball in recent weeks, but still don't have a spot in the top 25.
Pitt earned 91 points in the latest AP Poll, which was the most for a team that wasn't ranked, placing them unofficially at No. 26. Utah State, who came in at No. 25, had 118 points.
The Panthers earned a No. 18 in the AP Poll back on Dec. 2, after a 7-1 start and a comeback, overtime road victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 29, capped off with a 3-pointer from redshirt senior forward Zack Austin.
It was the first time they've made the AP Poll since the 2022-23 season, when they held the No. 25 ranking for the final week of the regular season.
This also marked the highest ranking for Pitt since they were No. 18 for one week in the 2013-14 season, starting Jan. 27. Pitt received votes the past two weeks and now ends more than a year drought of playing as an unranked team.
Pitt would suffer a 90-57 road blowout to Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4, with the 33-point differential tied for the worst under head coach Jeff Capel. This dropped them out of the AP Poll and they haven't made it back since.
They have gone 5-0 since that defeat, including three victories in the ACC, giving them a 12-2 record and making them one of three team without a loss in the conference.
This includes comeback victories over Virginia Tech on the road on Dec. 7, 64-59, Cal at home on New Year's Day, 86-74 and overcoming a slow start vs. Stanford in their last matchup on Jan. 4, 83-68. It also features home blowouts of Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11, 96-56 and Sam Houston on Dec. 21, 110-78.
Pitt faces the only ACC team in the AP Top 25 in No. 3 Duke on Jan. 7, a pivotal road match that also is one of four remaining Quad 1 games left. Clemson was the only other ACC team that received votes in the AP Poll.
A win for the Panthers over the Blue Devils, plus another good showing over the Louisville Cardinals at home on Jan. 11, will surely get them back into the top 25 in the next AP Poll.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Falls in NET Rankings Despite Win
- Pitt Legends Rank Amongst Best Freshman Seasons
- Pitt Veteran DB Returning in 2025
- Nets Land Pitt Guard in Latest Mock Draft
- Pitt Football Lands FCS Transfer DB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt