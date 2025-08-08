Ballon d’Or 2025: Breakdown of Total Nominations for Every Club
Ballon d’Or 2025 hype is truly beginning to build as nominees were revealed across five categories for men’s and women’s football.
An added interest in this year’s award ceremony, the 2025 event will crown a new men’s Ballon d’Or winner in consecutive years for the first time in 18 years after a dominant period by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Even when players like Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić were taking home the highest personal honor in the sport, Messi was right there to keep that streak alive.
Now, with Messi and Ronaldo not nominated, alongside last year’s winner Rodri being absent, a new winner will receive the honor in Paris this September.
Given the sheer amount of nominations that go out across the different categories, take a look at a club-specific breakdown of the 2025 Ballon d’Or nominees.
Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees Breakdown by Clubs
- Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees by Club
- Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees by Club
- Ballon d’Or 2025: Kopa Trophy Nominees by Club
- Ballon d’Or 2025: Yashin Trophy Nominees by Club
- Ballon d'Or 2025: Coach of the Year Nominees by Club
- Ballon d’Or 2025: Club of the Year Nominees
- Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees: Total Nominations for Clubs
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees by Club
Team
Total Nominations
Paris Saint-Germain
9
Liverpool
4
Barcelona
4
Real Madrid
3
Bayern Munich
2
Inter Milan
2
Arsenal
2
Chelsea
1
Borussia Dortmund
1
Manchester City
1
Napoli
1
Paris Saint-Germain have the most men’s nominees. More than double of Liverpool and Barcelona, who are joint-tied for second, and more than both of them combined. A testament to Luis Enrique’s dominant season and the players involved in a quadruple season.
Of PSG’s nominees, Ousmane Dembélé is the favorite in many eyes to win the award.
Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees by Club
Club
Total Nominations
Arsenal
7
Barcelona
6
Chelsea
4
Bayern Munich
2
Orlando Pride
2
Olympique Lyon
2
Washington Spirit
1
Kansas City Current
1
Juventus
1
Gotham FC
1
Palmeiras
1
Paris FC
1
Real Madrid
1
On the women’s side, Arsenal lead the pack with seven nominations. The Women’s Champions League winners just edge out Barcelona who the Gunners defeated in the European final. Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelley also went on to win the Women’s Euro trophy this summer as well.
Ballon d’Or 2025: Kopa Trophy Nominees by Club
Club
Total Nominations
Barcelona
3
Arsenal
2
Paris Saint-Germain
2
Real Madrid
2
Chelsea
2
Club Olimpia
1
Porto
1
Lille
1
Juventus
1
Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid all have two Kopa Trophy nominees across men’s and women’s categories, but it’s Barcelona that received the most nominations for the award with Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Vicky Lopez.
Ballon d’Or 2025: Yashin Trophy Nominees by Club
Club
Total Nominations
Arsenal
2
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Real Madrid
1
Liverpool
1
Al Hilal
1
Lille
1
Aston Villa
1
Atlético Madrid
1
Nottingham Forest
1
Inter Milan
1
Barcelona
1
Chelsea
1
Paris FC
1
Gotham FC
1
Arsenal are the only club to have a goalkeeper nominated on the men’s and women’s side: David Raya and Daphne van Domselaar. While Van Domselaar could be a favorite to win the award given Arsenal’s European triumph on the women’s side, Raya’s accomplishments pale in comparison to PSG and Italy star Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Ballon d'Or 2025: Coach of the Year Nominees by Club
Club/Country
Total Nominations
Chelsea
2
Napoli
1
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Barcelona
1
Arsenal
1
Liverpool
1
Brazil National Team (W)
1
Nigeria National Team (W)
1
England National Team (W)
1
Chelsea are the only club to receive coach of the year nominees in the men’s and women’s categories. Sonia Bompastor and Enzo Maresca each delivered silverware last season. Luis Enrique is thought to be the favorite on the men’s side, but the women’s side is likely to be debated until the ceremony in September.
Ballon d’Or 2025: Club of the Year Nominees
Club
Total Nominations
Barcelona
2
Chelsea
2
Liverpool
1
Arsenal
1
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Botafogo
1
Orlando Pride
1
Lyon
1
Two clubs were nominated for both men’s and women’s club of the year: Barcelona and Chelsea. Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG, Botafogo, Orlando Pride, and Lyon round out the list on both sides.
Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees: Total Nominations for Clubs
Club/Country
Total Nominations
Categories Represented (Men and Women)
Barcelona
17
Ballon d’Or (M+W), Kopa Trophy (M+W), Yashin Trophy (W), Coach (M), Club (M+W)
Arsenal
15
Ballon d’Or (M+W), Kopa Trophy (M+W), Yashin Trophy (M+W), Coach (W), Club (W)
Paris Saint-Germain
14
Ballon d’Or (M), Kopa Trophy (M), Yashin Trophy (M), Coach (M), Club (M)
Chelsea
12
Ballon d’Or (M+W), Kopa Trophy (M+W), Yashin Trophy (W), Coach (W), Club (M+W)
Liverpool
7
Ballon d’Or (M), Yashin Trophy (M), Coach (M), Club (M)
Real Madrid
7
Ballon d’Or (M+W), Kopa Trophy (M+W), Yashin Trophy (M)
Bayern Munich
4
Ballon d’Or (M+W)
Orlando Pride
3
Ballon d’Or (W), Club (W)
Juventus
2
Ballon d’Or (W), Kopa Trophy (M)
Lille
2
Kopa Trophy (M), Yashin Trophy (M)
Inter Milan
2
Ballon d’Or (M), Yashin Trophy (M)
Gotham FC
2
Ballon d’Or (W), Yashin Trophy (W)
Napoli
2
Ballon d’Or (M), Coach (M)
Brazil National Team (W)
1
Coach (W)
Club Olimpia
1
Kopa Trophy (W)
Nigeria National Team (W)
1
Coach (W)
Washington Spirit
1
Ballon d’Or (W)
Aston Villa
1
Yashin Trophy (M)
Atlético Madrid
1
Yashin Trophy (M)
Borussia Dortmund
1
Ballon d’Or (M)
Botafogo
1
Club (M)
Brighton
1
Yashin Trophy (W)
Paris FC
1
Ballon d’Or (W)
Kansas City Current
1
Ballon d’Or (W)
Manchester City
1
Ballon d’Or (M)
Al Hilal
1
Yashin Trophy (M)
Nottingham Forest
1
Yashin Trophy (M)
Palmeiras
1
Ballon d’Or (W)
England National Team (W)
1
Coach (W)
Porto
1
Kopa Trophy (M)
Across every category, Barcelona received the most nominations with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain rounding out the top three. Including women’s national team coaches, 30 clubs and/or countries received nominations this year.