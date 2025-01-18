WATCH: Pitt's Jeff Capel, Ish Leggett Address Clemson Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers fought hard in their comeback, but came up just short in overtime vs. Clemson, 78-75 at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers (12-6 overall, 3-4 ACC) have now lost 13 straight matchups to the Tigers (14-4 overall, 6-1 ACC) in the all-time series, which dates back to 2015. They are 2-13 in ACC play against the TIgers.
This also makes it four straight losses for Pitt, as they suffered a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, and a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel spoke after the game about the loss to Clemson, crediting his team with fighting hard, but that they need more if they're going to get back to winning ways.
He also praised his team for their defensive intensity in the second half and their fight when facing a 14-point deficit.
Capel also acknowledged the work that Sam Clancy did for the program, as they retired his jersey at halftime.
Senior guard Ish Leggett scored 18 points to lead Pitt, shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range, with 10 of those points coming in the second half.
Leggett was proud of the fight he and the Panthers put up, but that they need better starts to games so they don't get into deficits so early on.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke on the tough environment his team played in at the Petersen Events Center, with the Oakland Zoo on them all game.
He also praised his team for their shooting in the first half, 10-for-16 from 3-point range, and how they closed out the win in overtime, as they've struggled finishing out with wins late on at times this season.
