Former Pitt WR Transfers to UMass
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player has found their new home where they'll play football in 2025.
UMass announced that it signed Pitt redshirt senior wide receiver Jake McConnachie, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30.
McConnachie hails from Verona, N.J. and played for Verona High School. He starred as a senior in 2019, making 46 catches for 1,012 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019, while also leading his team to a 12-0 record and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North1/North 2 Group 2 regional championship.
He joined Pitt as a walk-on in the Class of 2020 and didn't play in any games as a freshman, nor as a redshirt freshman in 2021.
McConnachie played four snaps in two games on offense in 2022, vs. Virginia in Week 11 and Miami in Week 13, both on the road. He also played in four games on special teams, vs. Virginia Tech at home in Week 6, Virginia, Duke at home in Week 12 and UCLA in the Sun Bowl.
He would also earn a scholarship ahead of the 2023 season, as the coaching staff honored his efforts from the previous three seasons.
He made one catch in his time with Pitt, a 39-yard catch for a touchdown in the 45-7 win over Wofford in the 2023 season opener. He also played in road games vs. Virginia Tech in Week 5, Notre Dame in Week 9 and Syracuse in Week 11, while another at home in Florida State in Week 10.
McConnachie played just five offensive snaps in 2024, all coming in the 41-13 home win vs. Syracuse in Week 9. He also played in six games on special teams, including the final five games.
He is one of four Pitt wide receivers who entered the transfer portal, along with redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, who went to UNLV, and fellow redshirt freshmen in Lamar Seymore and walk-on Devin Whitlock.
McConnachie is also one of 11 players on offense from the Panthers who departed from the program.
This includes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt juniors in Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, and Jake Frantl, who went to Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater.
It also features running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr., who transferred to Sacramento State, and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, plus redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
McConnachie is one of 22 players overall who left Pitt for the transfer portal, with 11 players on defense also doing so.
This features six defensive linemen in redshirt juniors in Chief Borders, who went to UNLV, Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt sophomore/walk-on defensive end Thomas Aden, who landed at Kent State, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards, who transferred to UCF
It also includes four defensive backs, including redshirt juniors in Tamarion Crumpley, who went to UAB, and Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, who went to Indiana, plus redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr. Sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass also transferred to Virginia Tech.
