Pitt Changes Starting Lineup vs. Clemson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made a change to their starting lineup ahead of their upcoming matchup vs. Clemson at the Petersen Events Center.
Junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham comes into the starting lineup for the Panthers, while graduate student guard Damian Dunn heads to the bench.
The rest of the starting lineup for the Panthers stays the same, with guards in senior Ishmael Leggett and sophomore Jaland Lowe, plus forwards in Cameron Corhen and redshirt senior Zack Austin.
Dunn made his first start in almost two months for Pitt in their 82-70 loss on the road to Florida State on Jan. 15. He scored just two points, missing all eight shots he took in 32 minutes of play.
He has recently come back from an injury, as he underwent surgery on his right thumb and also suffered a right ankle sprain in the loss to then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on Nov. 24.
He would miss the next six weeks recovering from his injury and returned last week in the 76-47 road blowout vs. then ranked No. 4 Duke on Jan. 7, where he got ejected late on in the game. He scored seven points in 21 minutes off the bench.
Dunn also came off the bench in the Panthers' last game, a close 82-78 defeat at home to the Louisville Cardinals on Jan. 11. Dunn had a strong game, especially in the second half, as he 13 of his 15 points to keep the Panthers in it, which led to him getting the start vs. the Seminoles.
Diaz Graham has started all but one game this season, the loss to Florida State. He has averaged 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game. He is also shooting 43.2% from the field, 25.4% from 3-point range and 81.3% from the foul line.
Pitt comes into this matchup 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, with a three-game losing streak, their longest since November 2022.
Pitt will hope Diaz Graham gets back to his best form, as they play one of the better teams in the ACC in Clemson.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt WR Transfers to UMass
- Kevin Durant Praises Former Pitt Star
- Preview: Pitt Hosts Clemson Amidst Losing Streak
- Pitt Wrestling Defeats Bucknell on the Road
- Pitt Football Signs Louisville Transfer WR
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt