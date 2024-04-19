Pitt Basketball in Running for Transfer Guard
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are continuing to stay in favor of a transfer guard who would improve their roster immensely if they landed his commitment.
Mount St. Mary's guard Dakota Leffew told League Ready he is still considering Pitt, as he keeps moving through his recruiting. He has already taken visits to ACC rival Syracuse and Villanova and will visit South Carolina on Saturday. Pitt joins Georgia and Xavier as the three teams that he also will keep in contact with, despite not visiting yet.
All six teams were a part of his top six that Leffew announced last week, meaning that he is still early in his recruiting. He is a graduate transfer and has one year left of eligibility.
The 6-foot-5 guard earned a first-team All-MAAC selection in 2024, as he averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He ranked third in the conference in scoring and fifth in assists. He shot 43% from the field, 36.5% from 3-point range and 76.5% from the free throw line.
Pitt lost freshman guard Carlton Carrington Jr, who placed on both the All-ACC Rookie and Honorable Mention Teams, entered his name for the NBA Draft.
The two returning guards for the Panthers include ACC Sixth Man of the Year in Ishmael Leggett and stellar freshman Jaland Lowe.
Pitt also added Houston transfer guard Damian Dunn this week and will bring on freshman guard Brandin Cummings, the brother of former Pitt player Nelly Cummings.
