Pitt Women's Basketball Adds Colorado Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have bolstered their roster once again this offseason from the transfer portal, adding Colorado guard Mikayla Johnson.
Johnson announced her commitment on Twitter, taking a number of pictures at the Petersen Events Center, including one with her family, one where she is dunking a basketball with head coach Tory Verdi and one with the rest of the coaching staff, including assistants in John Marcum, Candice Finley and LaKale Malone.
Johnson spent two seasons at Colorado, redshirting her first season and then serving a reserve role last season. She played in 15 games, averaging 1.9 points and 0.8 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 44.8% from the field.
Colorado has featured as one of the best programs in the country recently, making back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances during Johnson's time there.
She hails from Anchorage, Alaska, playing for Bartlett High School and averaging 17.1 points per game.
Johnson the third transfer to join Pitt this offseason, along with Clemson forward MaKayla Elmore and Kentucky guard Brooklynn Miles.
Pitt head coach Tory Verdi will look to add more players to his roster after a number of players entered the transfer portal following the end of last season. Pitt finished 8-24 overall and 2-16 in the ACC, tied for last in the conference.
Other guards on the roster for Pitt include seniors Bella Perkins and Miles, juniors Marley Washenitz, Aislin Malcolm and Raeven Boswell, along with incoming freshman Audrey Biggs.
All-ACC forward Liatu King joined the portal, along with fellow forwards Rapuluchi Ayodele and Gabby Hutcherson, who all walked on Senior Day, and guard Jasmine Timmerson Jr.
