Dates Announces for Pitt's Non-Conference Tournament
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers finally have a portion of their non-conference schedule filled out for the 2024-25 season.
With the announcement of official dates for the inaugural Greenbrier Tip-Off, the Panthers have their typical "multi-team event" set. Pitt will make the short trip south to West Virginia to face off with LSU, Wisconsin and UCF the weekend before Thanksgiving.
The Panthers already have a home game against West Virginia on the schedule for 2024-25 and the rest of the non-conference schedule will trickle in over the course of the summer and dates and times for their ACC games will follow.
The Greenbrier houses a luxury hotel, restaurants, shops, golf courses, a casino and now, big-time college basketball as well. Fans will be able to purchase travel packages that include tickets to the games and accommodations in the hotel. Ticket-only packages will go on sale in the fall.
This won't be the first time college basketball has been played at the Greenbrier.
"The Radford-Marshall game hosted at The Greenbrier earlier this season was a fantastic success for all involved," Jill Justice, D.O., President of The Greenbrier said. "We can't wait to take that to a new level with The Greenbrier Tip-Off. We are excited about welcoming new teams and new fan bases to learn about what has made The Greenbrier 'America's Resort' for nearly 250 years. It will be an unforgettable experience."
Wisconsin climbed to as high as No. 6 in the AP poll before faltering down the stretch of the 2023-24 season. They currently sit at 18-11 overall, 10-8 in the Big 10 and on the very edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Head coach Greg Gard has led the Badgers to a Big 10 regular season title in two of the past three years.
UCF is in the middle of a transition to the Big XII but head coach Johnny Dawkins has given them a steady hand to guide the program into their new home. He's won 60% of his games as head coach of the Knights, including marquee wins over Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech this season.
LSU hasn't made the NCAA tournament in two seasons but improved their win total in year two under head coach Matt McMahon.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Diaz Graham Twins Return to Pitt Basketball
- Ravens Invite Pitt RB to Rookie Minicamp
- Pitt's M.J. Devonshire Gets New Number With Raiders
- Pitt Loses Veteran DB to Transfer Portal
- Dolphins Invite Pitt DT to Rookie Minicamp
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt