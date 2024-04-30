Diaz Graham Twins Return to Pitt Basketball
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers kept two important players on the roster for the next basketball season, as twins Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham will return to the program.
The 7-foot twins hail from the Canary Islands in Spain, an archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa. They have spent the past two seasons with the program and have two years left of eligibility.
Unlike announcements for guards in rising sophomore Jaland Lowe and rising senior Ishmael Leggett, as well as rising redshirt senior forward Zack Austin, there is no Alliance 412 tag on this announcment. International players can't get NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals, so the Diaz Graham twins come back more on their own volition, rather than monetary gain.
Guillermo Diaz Graham has played much more than his twin Jorge, making an apperance in all 66 games over the past two seasons, along with 10 starts. Jorge Diaz Graham played in 31 games with one start in his first season, but only played in 16 games this season, due to a season-ending ankle injury.
Guillermo Diaz Graham had to play power forward and center a lot last season and even the season prior. He averaged 12 minutes, 3.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, respectively, while shooting 44.7% from the field, 25.9% from 3-point range and 68.0% from the foul line, respectively, in 33 games played and three starts in the 2022-23 season.
He improved his numbers this past season, averaging 17.9 minutes, 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks per game, respectively. He also shot 49.1% from the field, 40.5% from 3-point range and 59.6% from the foul line, respectively.
Jorge Diaz Graham has had a lesser role than his twin during his time with Pitt. He averaged 9.1 minutes, 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.3% from deep and 75.0% on free throws, respectively, in the 2022-23 season.
He also improved his numbers this past season, averaging 10.5 minutes, 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 36.4% from the field, 29.0% from behind the arc and 78.9% on free throws, respectively.
Along with the Diaz Graham twins, Pitt has rising junior Cam Corhen, redshirt freshmen in Marlon Barnes Jr. and Papa Amadou Kante, as well as Austin, for their front court ahead of next season.
