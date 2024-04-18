Pitt's Jeff Capel Reacts to Cameron Corhen Addition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made one of their big transfer portal additions from this offseason official, signing former Florida State center Cameron Corhen to the program days after he announce his commitment.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was finally able to give his take on the Panthers' newest frontcourt player in a statement released by the team when they made the addition of Corhen official.
"Cam is an explosive athlete with the versatility to face up in the post or play with his back to the basket," Capel said. "He showed his ability to put the ball in the basket against us back in March and we believe he will be a great fit in our system and our culture. He will have an opportunity to make an impact on both ends of the floor with a terrific combination of length, strength, and athleticism."
Corhen, who stands at 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds, spent the past two seasons averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 58.7% from the field and 73.5% from the foul line for the Seminoles.
He started 12 of 28 games he played in last season, scoring 9.4 points, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game on average, respectively, and shooting 62.9% from the field and 67.2% from the foul line.
Corhen had one of his best games of the season against Pitt back on March 5 at the Petersen Events Center. He scored a career high 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, 75%, and converting nine of his 10 free throw attempts, while also making eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
