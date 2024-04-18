Inside The Panthers

Pitt's Jeff Capel Reacts to Cameron Corhen Addition

Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel shared his thoughts on the addition of Cameron Corhen.

Stephen Thompson

Florida State Seminoles forward Cameron Corhen (3) shoots as the Seminoles face the Purdue
Florida State Seminoles forward Cameron Corhen (3) shoots as the Seminoles face the Purdue / Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat /

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made one of their big transfer portal additions from this offseason official, signing former Florida State center Cameron Corhen to the program days after he announce his commitment.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was finally able to give his take on the Panthers' newest frontcourt player in a statement released by the team when they made the addition of Corhen official.

"Cam is an explosive athlete with the versatility to face up in the post or play with his back to the basket," Capel said. "He showed his ability to put the ball in the basket against us back in March and we believe he will be a great fit in our system and our culture. He will have an opportunity to make an impact on both ends of the floor with a terrific combination of length, strength, and athleticism."

Corhen, who stands at 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds, spent the past two seasons averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 58.7% from the field and 73.5% from the foul line for the Seminoles.

He started 12 of 28 games he played in last season, scoring 9.4 points, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game on average, respectively, and shooting 62.9% from the field and 67.2% from the foul line. 

Corhen had one of his best games of the season against Pitt back on March 5 at the Petersen Events Center. He scored a career high 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, 75%, and converting nine of his 10 free throw attempts, while also making eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: