Pitt Football Lands Talented 3-Star From Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt is finally starting to get some commitments in the Class of 2025, as they landed a talented three-star athlete from Virginia.
Bryce Yates, who had Pitt in his final 14 schools, committed to Pitt on Sunday, announcing his decision to friends, family and media at Ettrick Park in Petersburg, Va., as well as Instagram.
Schools that were vying for Yates' services include ACC foe Duke, Sun Belt schools like Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion, American schools like Charlotte, East Carolina and Temple, FCS schools like Campbell and Yale and others such as Buffalo and UMass.
Yates will make an official visit to Pitt from June 6-8 and also Duke from June 14-16, meaning that he'll still entertain offers until he officially signs his national letter of intent.
Yates plays for Matoaca High School in Matoaca, Va., near the city of Petersburg. He had an excellent junior season, making 79 catches for 1,193 yards and 15 touchdowns at wide receiver, as well as 27 tackles, 19 solo, and six interceptions as a defensive back.
247Sports ranks Yates as a three-star, the No. 28 recruit in Virginia and the No. 82 athlete in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Yates, who stands at 6-foot and 180 pounds, is incredibly athletic, using his speed and agility to create space and to make incredible catches. This also allows him to excel at both cornerback and free safety, as he makes it difficult for opposing wide outs to get open or make any catches at all.
Pitt has three commits in the Class of 2025 so far, along with Yates. This includes two three-stars in quarterback Mason Heintschel from Ohio and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
