Former Pitt TE Holds Two Pre-Draft Workouts

Former Pitt Panthers tight end Malcolm Epps is garnering some interest from NFL squads.

Stephen Thompson

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers tight end Malcolm Epps is building his stock in the days leading up to the NFL Draft.

Epps, who transferred to Pitt after stops at Texas and USC, attended workouts with the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. He spoke highly of his time with the Panthers after ending his time in the Steel City.

“It was different, it was good, it made me be a pro and it was good for me knowing I can play in any environment, including cold weather,” Epps said. “It was good for my confidence. I did see Aaron Donald one time. Dude is built like a sculpture. I got to talk to Coach Tomlin. He’s down to earth.”

He caught 9 passes for 115 yards in 11 games for the Panthers last season before declaring for the NFL Draft. He had totaled 46 catches for 598 yards and 7 touchdowns between six seasons in college football.

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

