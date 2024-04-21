Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt DE Joins Deion Sanders at Colorado

Former Pitt Panthers defensive end Dayon Hayes has committed to a new school.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Dayon Hayes (50) / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive end Dayon Hayes has found his new home in college football after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Hayes announced on Twitter that, after spending four seasons at Pitt, he had committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is the second former Panthers defensive end to join the Buffaloes this offseason, following Sam Okunlola who transferred in December. Hayes was considered one of the best defensive ends available in the transfer portal this offseason.

In his first full season as a starter, Hayes appeared in all 12 games and racked up 45 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. With Okunlola and Hayes having transferred and Shayne Simon headed to the NFL Draft, the Panthers' top three sack-producers from the 2023 team are gone. Hayes was also the team leader in sacks.

Hayes' departure was surprising and his comments to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette about the state of Pitt's program left many fans upset. The Panthers will have to lean on Kansas State transfer Nate Matlack, freshman Sincere Edwards and redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott with Hayes gone.

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: