Former Pitt DE Joins Deion Sanders at Colorado
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive end Dayon Hayes has found his new home in college football after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.
Hayes announced on Twitter that, after spending four seasons at Pitt, he had committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is the second former Panthers defensive end to join the Buffaloes this offseason, following Sam Okunlola who transferred in December. Hayes was considered one of the best defensive ends available in the transfer portal this offseason.
In his first full season as a starter, Hayes appeared in all 12 games and racked up 45 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. With Okunlola and Hayes having transferred and Shayne Simon headed to the NFL Draft, the Panthers' top three sack-producers from the 2023 team are gone. Hayes was also the team leader in sacks.
Hayes' departure was surprising and his comments to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette about the state of Pitt's program left many fans upset. The Panthers will have to lean on Kansas State transfer Nate Matlack, freshman Sincere Edwards and redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott with Hayes gone.
